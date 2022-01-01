Fish tacos in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Tavern Hall
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern Hall
505 Bellevue Sq, Bellevue
|Fish Tacos
|$20.00
Grilled ancho chile-glazed Columbia River steelhead, kale slaw, avocado, lime crema, flour tortillas, green salad with roasted garlic vinaigrette.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
535 BELLEVUE SQUARE, BELLEVUE
|1 Taco Baja Fish
|$6.50
Crispy market fresh fish, coriander-pasilla slaw, pico de gallo, buttermilk crema.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$16.50
Two tacos with housemade corn tortillas—hand-pressed daily. Served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans. We’d be happy to substitute lettuce cups for tortillas on request.
Crispy market fresh fish, coriander–pasilla slaw, pico de gallo, buttermilk crema.
|Kids Fish Taco
|$5.50
Kid taco with cheese, cripy Pacific Snapper, and shredded lettuce.