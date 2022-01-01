Fish tacos in Bellevue

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern Hall

505 Bellevue Sq, Bellevue

Avg 4.4 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$20.00
Grilled ancho chile-glazed Columbia River steelhead, kale slaw, avocado, lime crema, flour tortillas, green salad with roasted garlic vinaigrette.
More about Tavern Hall
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

535 BELLEVUE SQUARE, BELLEVUE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 Taco Baja Fish$6.50
Crispy market fresh fish, coriander-pasilla slaw, pico de gallo, buttermilk crema.
Baja Fish Tacos$16.50
Two tacos with housemade corn tortillas—hand-pressed daily. Served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans. We’d be happy to substitute lettuce cups for tortillas on request.
Crispy market fresh fish, coriander–pasilla slaw, pico de gallo, buttermilk crema.
Kids Fish Taco$5.50
Kid taco with cheese, cripy Pacific Snapper, and shredded lettuce.
More about Cactus Restaurant

