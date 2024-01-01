Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Bellevue

Bellevue restaurants
Bellevue restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

 

Pasta & Co - Bellevue

10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Sandwich$12.95
House grilled petite filet, garlic herb spread, Beecher’s Just Jack, roasted red peppers & pickled onions on a Grand Central Bakery ciabatta roll.
More about Pasta & Co - Bellevue
Item pic

 

La Chingona Taqueria Bellevue

29 148th SE Ave, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne asada Quesadilla (grilled beef steak)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
Taco Carne Asada (Grilled Beef Steak)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Carne asada Wet Burrito (grilled beef steak)$14.99
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
More about La Chingona Taqueria Bellevue

