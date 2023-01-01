Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Bellevue

Bellevue restaurants that serve lassi

Anjappar Indian Reataurant

14625 Northeast 24th Street, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MANGO LASSI$3.99
More about Anjappar Indian Reataurant
Banner pic

 

Vrindaavan

14339 20th ST STE I, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$4.99
Mango flavored yogurt drink
More about Vrindaavan

