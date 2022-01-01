Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lox in
Bellevue
/
Bellevue
/
Lox
Bellevue restaurants that serve lox
Blazing Bagels - Bellevue
10812 Main Street, Bellevue
No reviews yet
8 oz Lox Cream Cheese
$6.25
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
6 oz. Packaged Lox
$19.00
Lox
3 oz. Packaged Lox
$12.25
Lox
More about Blazing Bagels - Bellevue
PIES • PASTRY
Mercurys Coffee Co.
13102 NE 20th St, Bellevue
Avg 4.3
(983 reviews)
Lox & Cream Cheese
$9.95
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
