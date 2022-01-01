Mac and cheese in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PASTA • SOUPS
Pasta & Co
10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue
|Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese
|$12.95
Available in half pound, pound, or pound and a half
|Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese 20oz
|$11.95
A Beecher's classic! Penne pasta in Beecher's creamy flagship cheese sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern Hall
505 Bellevue Sq, Bellevue
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
White cheddar, mozzarella and fontina cheese, smoked bacon, rosemary bread crumbs.
|Child Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Oven baked with three cheeses.
Beecher's Handmade Cheese
126 Bellevue Square, Bellevue
|"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Small
|$6.49
Made with our handcrafted Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, 8 ounces.
|"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Large
|$10.99
Made with our handcrafted Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, 16 ounces.
|Mariachi Mac & Cheese Small
|$6.25
Roasted Anaheim chilies, a blend of fresh veggies, and Flagship cheese all come together with a spicy, south-of-the-border kick.