Noodle soup in Bellevue

Bellevue restaurants
Bellevue restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Supreme Dumplings

14603 Northeast 20th Street #Unit 4B, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Beef Noodle Soup$10.00
More about Supreme Dumplings
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (2498 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ba Mee Naam (Egg Noodle Soup)
Steamed egg noodles in a clear broth with bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro.
Guay Tiew Naam (Rice Noodle Soup)
Steamed fresh wide rice noodles in clear broth with bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro.
More about Thai Ginger

