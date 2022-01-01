Noodle soup in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve noodle soup
Supreme Dumplings
14603 Northeast 20th Street #Unit 4B, Bellevue
|Braised Beef Noodle Soup
|$10.00
Thai Ginger
3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
|Ba Mee Naam (Egg Noodle Soup)
Steamed egg noodles in a clear broth with bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro.
|Guay Tiew Naam (Rice Noodle Soup)
Steamed fresh wide rice noodles in clear broth with bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro.