Paninis in Bellevue

Bellevue restaurants
Bellevue restaurants that serve paninis

Pasta & Co image

PASTA • SOUPS

Pasta & Co - Bellevue

10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Panini$10.95
Chipotle mayo, Beecher's Flagship, Turkey, tomato, Beecher's Just Jack.
More about Pasta & Co - Bellevue
Item pic

 

The French Bakery - Crossroads Bellevue

15600 NE 8th St, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Parma Prosciutto and Fig Panini (Grilled)$5.99
Custom Panini$10.95
Fresh Mozzarrella Panini$10.50
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella and Pesto Spread on Baguette. Served with side of house salad. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about The French Bakery - Crossroads Bellevue

