Panna cotta in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve panna cotta
More about Dote Coffee Bar - 500 Bellevue Way Northeast
Dote Coffee Bar - 500 Bellevue Way Northeast
500 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue
|Panna Cotta
|$8.80
Silky, melt-in-your-mouth Italian dessert of cooked milk and cream, topped with a passion fruit gelee and fresh fruit
Contains: Dairy, Animal Products (Gelatin)
More about Dote Coffee Bar Spring District - 12125 NE Spring Blvd
Dote Coffee Bar Spring District - 12125 NE Spring Blvd
12125 NE Spring Blvd, Bellevue
|Panna Cotta
|$8.80
Silky, melt-in-your-mouth Italian dessert of cooked milk and cream, topped with a passion fruit gelee and fresh fruit
Contains: Dairy, Animal Products (Gelatin)