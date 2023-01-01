Pineapple fried rice in Bellevue

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger - Factoria

3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (2498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$0.00
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with yellow curry, pineapple, carrots, cabbage, onion, celery
and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)
Pineapple Fried Rice$0.00
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with yellow curry, pineapple, carrots, cabbage, onion, celery
and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)
More about Thai Ginger - Factoria
Thai Grill Bellevue - 260 106th ave NE

260 106th ave NE, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried white rice with egg, pineapple, snow peas, onions and yellow curry spice.
More about Thai Grill Bellevue - 260 106th ave NE

