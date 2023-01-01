Pineapple fried rice in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
More about Thai Ginger - Factoria
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger - Factoria
3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$0.00
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with yellow curry, pineapple, carrots, cabbage, onion, celery
and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$0.00
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with yellow curry, pineapple, carrots, cabbage, onion, celery
and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)