Potstickers in Bellevue

Crispy Potstickers image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

302 108th Ave NE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (3602 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Potstickers$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
More about The Melting Pot
Thai Potstickers image

 

BTW WA #2

15231 Lake Hills Blvd, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Potstickers
NEW DISH!! Deep-fried chicken and veggie dumpling served with homemade secret sauce.
More about BTW WA #2

