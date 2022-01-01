Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Bellevue

Bellevue restaurants
Bellevue restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS

Pasta & Co

10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli$13.95
Egg pasta filled with ricotta, spinach & parmesan. Popular with picky eaters! (1 pound)
Mushroom Ravioli$13.95
Egg pasta filled with portabella mushroom, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan & yellow onion. To die for with alfredo sauce. (1 pound)
Meat Ravioli$14.95
Egg pasta filled with pork italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella & parmesan. Our most popular. (1 pound)
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Bake's Place Bar & Bistro

155 108th Ave NE St 110, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ravioli$26.00
