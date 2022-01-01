Ravioli in Bellevue
Pasta & Co
10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue
|Cheese Ravioli
|$13.95
Egg pasta filled with ricotta, spinach & parmesan. Popular with picky eaters! (1 pound)
|Mushroom Ravioli
|$13.95
Egg pasta filled with portabella mushroom, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan & yellow onion. To die for with alfredo sauce. (1 pound)
|Meat Ravioli
|$14.95
Egg pasta filled with pork italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella & parmesan. Our most popular. (1 pound)