Scallops in Bellevue

Bellevue restaurants
Bellevue restaurants that serve scallops

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue

10500 NE 8th Suite 2100, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (7714 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BACON-WRAPPED NEW BEDFORD SCALLOPS$28.00
grilled, Sambuca butter sauce
More about Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (2498 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ginger Scallops$23.00
Battered scallops and seasonal vegetables deep fried to perfection then topped with our chef’s
\t\t special tamarind sauce and sprinkled with fried ginger and basil.
More about Thai Ginger



