Stew in Bellevue

Facing East Taiwanese Restaurant - 12736 Bel-Red Road
12736 NE Bel-Red Road, Bellevue
|肉燥麵 Spiced Pork Stew Over Egg Noodle
|$8.95
Our classic spiced pork stew over egg noodles, served dry. Topped with bean sprouts, chives, and fried garlic.
|肉燥 Extra Pork Stew
|$2.00
One serving of pork stew.
|滷肉飯 SM Spiced Pork Stew Over Rice
|$4.95
Spiced minced pork with cilantro and takuwan (pickled radish) over rice.