Tacos in Bellevue

Taco - Carne Asada image

 

Lincoln Square Food Hall

500 Bellevue Way NE #242, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco - Carne Asada$3.95
Taco - Pollo$2.95
Taco - Al Pastor$3.50
More about Lincoln Square Food Hall
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Bake's Place Bar & Bistro

155 108th Ave NE St 110, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$4.00
Sold by the each. Served on corn tortillas topped with pico de gallo & jalapeno-cabbage slaw.
More about Bake's Place Bar & Bistro
Taco - Pollo image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Barrio Luchador

500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue

Avg 3.5 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Taco - Pollo$2.95
Taco - Al Pastor$3.50
Marinated Al Pastor, served with cilantro onion mix, grilled pineapple and verde crema sauce.
Taco- Veggie-Roasted Corn and Guacamole$2.95
Roasted sweet corn, grilled onion and cilantro topped with guacamole.
More about Barrio Luchador

