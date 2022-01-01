Tacos in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve tacos
Lincoln Square Food Hall
500 Bellevue Way NE #242, Bellevue
|Taco - Carne Asada
|$3.95
|Taco - Pollo
|$2.95
|Taco - Al Pastor
|$3.50
FRENCH FRIES
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro
155 108th Ave NE St 110, Bellevue
|Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|$4.00
Sold by the each. Served on corn tortillas topped with pico de gallo & jalapeno-cabbage slaw.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Barrio Luchador
500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue
|Taco - Pollo
|$2.95
|Taco - Al Pastor
|$3.50
Marinated Al Pastor, served with cilantro onion mix, grilled pineapple and verde crema sauce.
|Taco- Veggie-Roasted Corn and Guacamole
|$2.95
Roasted sweet corn, grilled onion and cilantro topped with guacamole.