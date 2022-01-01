Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Bellevue

Bellevue restaurants
Toast

Bellevue restaurants that serve waffles

The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

302 108th Ave NE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (3602 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot
9dd2417f-ce91-4a1d-8005-65abd86aca3f image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern Hall

505 Bellevue Sq, Bellevue

Avg 4.4 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken & Waffle$18.00
Pickle brined chicken, malted Belgian waffle, butter, pickles, spicy-honey.
Waffled Ham & Cheese$16.50
Kurobuta ham, mozzarella, fontina, white cheddar,
como bread, jalapeño cream sauce.
Add a fried egg 1.5
Served with Tavern French Fries or a cup of tomato soup.
More about Tavern Hall
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

535 BELLEVUE SQUARE, BELLEVUE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Churro Waffle$14.00
Cinnamon–sugar dusted waffle, coconut whipped cream,
chipotle bacon.
Child's Malted Belgian Waffle$7.00
More about Cactus Restaurant

