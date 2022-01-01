Waffles in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve waffles
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
302 108th Ave NE, Bellevue
|Chicken & Waffle Skewers
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern Hall
505 Bellevue Sq, Bellevue
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$18.00
Pickle brined chicken, malted Belgian waffle, butter, pickles, spicy-honey.
|Waffled Ham & Cheese
|$16.50
Kurobuta ham, mozzarella, fontina, white cheddar,
como bread, jalapeño cream sauce.
Add a fried egg 1.5
Served with Tavern French Fries or a cup of tomato soup.