Burritos in Bellflower
Bellflower restaurants that serve burritos
More about Taco Nazo
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo
10316 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower
|Burrito Bowls
|$5.99
Layered beans and rice with your choice of meat, with tomato, onions, cilantro, cheese, and our signature sauce.
|Grilled Shrimp Burrito
|$12.49
Grilled shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.
|Asada Burrito
|$9.99
Beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cilantro, and onion.
More about Taco Nazo
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo
10326 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower
|Asada Burrito
|$8.99
Beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cilantro, and onion.
|Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Battered fish wrapped in a flour tortilla and stuffed with beans, rice, cabbage, onions, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
More about COPA
COPA
2944 Clark Avenue, Long Beach
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$12.00
Flour tortilla, 2 eggs, cheddar cheese, sautéed vegetables (zucchini, bell peppers, squash), soy chorizo, avocado, tots, side of house-made salsa
|Plant-Based Burrito
|$12.00
Flour tortilla, sautéed vegetables (zucchini, bell peppers, squash), soy chorizo, avocado, tots, side of house-made salsa
|Tomatillo Burrito
|$13.00
Flour tortilla, basmati rice, shredded tomatillo chicken, jack cheese, avocado, tots, house-made tomatillo salsa