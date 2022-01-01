Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bellflower

Bellflower restaurants
Bellflower restaurants that serve burritos

Taco Nazo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo

10316 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (4200 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Bowls$5.99
Layered beans and rice with your choice of meat, with tomato, onions, cilantro, cheese, and our signature sauce.
Grilled Shrimp Burrito$12.49
Grilled shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.
Asada Burrito$9.99
Beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cilantro, and onion.
More about Taco Nazo
Asada Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo

10326 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (4200 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asada Burrito$8.99
Beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cilantro, and onion.
Fish Burrito$8.99
Battered fish wrapped in a flour tortilla and stuffed with beans, rice, cabbage, onions, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
More about Taco Nazo
Item pic

 

COPA

2944 Clark Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla, 2 eggs, cheddar cheese, sautéed vegetables (zucchini, bell peppers, squash), soy chorizo, avocado, tots, side of house-made salsa
Plant-Based Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla, sautéed vegetables (zucchini, bell peppers, squash), soy chorizo, avocado, tots, side of house-made salsa
Tomatillo Burrito$13.00
Flour tortilla, basmati rice, shredded tomatillo chicken, jack cheese, avocado, tots, house-made tomatillo salsa
More about COPA

