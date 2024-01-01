Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Bellflower

Bellflower restaurants
Bellflower restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Fronk's in Bellflower

16922 Bellflower Boulevard, Bellflower

Battered Chicken Strips$14.95
Our famous tender strips of fresh chicken (never frozen) marinated in our housemade Citrus-Dijon, then hand battered and deep fried to perfection.
Served with four homemade dipping sauces. Amazing!
Battered Chicken Strips & Ribs$37.95
Our famous hand battered *Chicken Strips with our Signature Barbecue Baby Back Ribs. Chicken strips served with 4 homemade dipping sauces: Barbecue, Buffalo, Ranch, and Chipotle Ranch.
KIDS Chicken Finger$11.95
More about Fronk's in Bellflower
Tam's Pizzeria - 14214 Bellflower Blvd

14214 Bellflower Blvd, Bellflower

Chicken Strips$0.00
More about Tam's Pizzeria - 14214 Bellflower Blvd

