Chicken tenders in Bellflower

16922 Bellflower Boulevard, Bellflower
|Battered Chicken Strips
|$14.95
Our famous tender strips of fresh chicken (never frozen) marinated in our housemade Citrus-Dijon, then hand battered and deep fried to perfection.
Served with four homemade dipping sauces. Amazing!
|Battered Chicken Strips & Ribs
|$37.95
Our famous hand battered *Chicken Strips with our Signature Barbecue Baby Back Ribs. Chicken strips served with 4 homemade dipping sauces: Barbecue, Buffalo, Ranch, and Chipotle Ranch.
|KIDS Chicken Finger
|$11.95