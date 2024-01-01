Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Bellflower

Go
Bellflower restaurants
Toast

Bellflower restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo - Bellflower

10316 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (4200 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp Burrito$15.75
Grilled shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.
Shrimp Burrito$12.49
Battered shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla and stuffed with beans, rice, cabbage, onions, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
More about Taco Nazo - Bellflower
Consumer pic

 

El Asadero Prime Taqueria - 3837 Martin Luther King Jr 106

3837 Martin Luther King Jr 106, Lynwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP ONLY BURRITO$14.99
More about El Asadero Prime Taqueria - 3837 Martin Luther King Jr 106

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellflower

French Fries

Burritos

Chili

Cucumber Salad

Tortas

Bean Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Veggie Burritos

Map

More near Bellflower to explore

Downey

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (15 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (901 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston