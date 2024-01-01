Shrimp burritos in Bellflower
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo - Bellflower
10316 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower
|Grilled Shrimp Burrito
|$15.75
Grilled shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.
|Shrimp Burrito
|$12.49
Battered shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla and stuffed with beans, rice, cabbage, onions, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.