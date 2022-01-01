Shrimp tacos in Bellflower
Bellflower restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Taco Nazo
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo
10316 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$4.49
Grilled shrimp topped with onion, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce
|Grilled Shrimp Taco Upgrade
|$1.00
|World Famous Shrimp Taco
|$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
Taco Nazo
10326 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower
|World Famous Shrimp Taco
|$2.99
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.