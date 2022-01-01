Go
Belli

Italian fare with Brooklyn flair!

860 Fulton St.

Popular Items

Fettuccine Funghi$16.00
Homemade fettuccine with wild mushrooms, light cream sauce and Pecorino Romano.
Meat Lasagna$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
Spaghetti Nero (Crab)$18.00
Homemade black spaghetti with wild blue crab meat, Calabrian chili, scallions and lemon.
Belli Burger (Gorgonzola)$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onions and Baby Arugula. Served with truffle parmesan fries
Kale Caesar$11.00
Baby arugula, heart of palm, avocado, tomatoes and Pecorino cheese.
Arancini$9.00
Brussels sprouts and spicy cheddar Italian rice balls served with horseradish mayo aioli
Fontina$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
Rigatoni Norma (Eggplant)$16.00
With roasted eggplant, tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella and basil.
Bolognese$17.00
Pappardelle$18.00
Homemade pappardelle with honey-braise short rib ragu.
860 Fulton St.

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
