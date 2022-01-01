Go
Bellina Alimentari

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE • $

Avg 4.2 (917 reviews)

Popular Items

Ragu$18.00
pappardelle , hearty slow-cooked beef and pork sauce, parmigiano reggiano
Italian Mac & Cheese$14.00
rigatoni, artisanal Italian cheeses, bread crumbs
Lasagne$18.00
eggplant, pomodoro, basil, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano
Carbonara$17.00
bucatini, farm egg, English peas, smoked bacon, 30-day pecorino
Polpo$21.00
squid ink rigatoni, san marzano tomato, braised octopus, n'duja
Pane e Olive$8.00
House baked schiacciata bread, marinated olives
Side of Schiacciata Bread$1.00
Pomodoro$16.00
spaghetti, san marzano tomato sauce, basil, stracciatella, evoo
GA Shrimp$19.00
green garlic tagliatelle, lemon, herb, parmesan, breadcrumbs
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, anchovy parmesan aioli, croutons, parmigiana
Casual
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Credit Cards
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cooking Classes
Contactless Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
