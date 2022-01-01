Bellina Alimentari
Come in and enjoy!
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Root Jr
Come in and enjoy!
Skyline Park
Skyline Park is bringing old-timey fun to the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. Perched high above the hustle and bustle of Ponce de Leon Avenue on the top of the magnificently restored Ponce City Market, Skyline Park is quickly becoming a premium destination for those seeking delicious food, refreshments, and good times for all ages. Come from near or far to delight in carnival amusements, and marvel at the breathtaking views of our fine city.
Bar Vegan
Come in and enjoy!
Minero
Minero Atlanta is a casual Mexican eatery from The Neighborhood Dining Group. Minero offers a collection of affordable dishes inspired by the flavors and cultures of Mexico in a fun and lively environment.