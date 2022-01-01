Bellingham Bar & Grill

Go
Bellingham's favorite downtown spot! We provide a full menu of delicious food as well as nightly drink specials. We have Bellingham's best pool tables and shuffleboards as well. We're also the home of progressive wells: every Wednesday double well drinks start at $2.00 at 9 pm and increase by $0.50 every half hour until close.

1408 cornwall ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (751 reviews)

1408 cornwall ave

Bellingham WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
