Bellingham Bar & Grill
Bellingham's favorite downtown spot! We provide a full menu of delicious food as well as nightly drink specials. We have Bellingham's best pool tables and shuffleboards as well. We're also the home of progressive wells: every Wednesday double well drinks start at $2.00 at 9 pm and increase by $0.50 every half hour until close.
GRILL
1408 cornwall ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1408 cornwall ave
Bellingham WA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mount Bakery - Downtown
Waste Not Thy Flour
K-POP Chicken and Beer
Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Independently owned and operated, we've been making great handcrafted beer and fresh, local food for the Bellingham community since 1995.
Boundary Bay Brewery houses a Taproom and family-friendly Bistro, located in a restored historic 1922 warehouse in Downtown Bellingham, across from the Saturday Farmer’s Market. We have a deck for outdoor dining and a dog-friendly Beer Garden where you can enjoy BBQs, outdoor concerts and nonprofit events during the Summer.
Black Drop Coffee House
Intensity Passion Community