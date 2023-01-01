Bellingham restaurants you'll love
Bellingham's top cuisines
Must-try Bellingham restaurants
More about The Coachmen's Lodge
The Coachmen's Lodge
273 Wrentham Road, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Lobster Ravioli Cardinale
|$34.00
Lobster & ricotta filled ravioli, plump lobster meat, two pan seared colossal shrimp, brandy laced lobster reduction, touch of cream
|Lobster Bisque
|$10.00
Rich & creamy with bits of plump lobster meat & a touch of Sherry
More about Arigna Irish Pub - Bellingham - 799 South Main Street
Arigna Irish Pub - Bellingham - 799 South Main Street
799 South Main Street, Bellingham