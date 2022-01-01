Bellingham restaurants you'll love
The Bagelry
1319 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.90
Your choice of buttered bagel with one egg cooked any style & a slice of cheddar cheese.
|Veggie Sandwich
|$5.95
Comes with cream cheese, onions, tomatoes, & Sprouts (or Lettuce if sprouts are not available).Side of Chips & Pickle.
*Vegan cream cheese available
|Meat Sandwich
|$8.50
Comes with mayo, mustard, onions, tomatoes, sprouts (or Lettuce if sprouts are not available) & your choice of Chicken, Ham, or Roast. Side of Chips & Pickle.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Bowl Beer Beef Stew
|$7.50
vegetables - potatoes - beef - made with Scotch Ale
|B.L.A.T
|$12.00
bacon - lettuce - avocado - tomato - mayo - Great Harvest beer bread or white bread
|Yam Enchiladas
|$13.00
roasted yams - cheddar-jack - caramelized onions - roasted garlic - corn tortillas - mole poblano - salsa roja - sour cream - black beans & spanish rice
- not be made vegan-
PIZZA
Storia Cucina
100 Grand Ave. Suite 102, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$17.00
San Marzano Tomato, House-made Mozzarella, Pepperoni
|Cacio e Pepe
|$16.00
Buccatini, Butter, Pecorino, Cracked Black Pepper
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$18.00
Local Beef & Pork, Tomato, Rosemary, Parmigiano
Black Drop Coffee House
206 W. Magnolia St, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Ceramic Mugs
|$10.12
Ceramic Mugs
|Quiche
|$3.45
Mini Quiches
|T-shirt
|$15.18
T-shirts
JUXT Taphouse
119 W Holly St., Bellingham
|Popular items
|House Fries
|$6.50
House Fries served with House-Made Ketchup
|Cascadia Mushroom Poutine
|$17.00
Cascadia Mushrooms, House Fries, Beecher's Cheese Curds, Cascadia Mushroom Gravy + Green Onions
|NACHOS Personal
|$11.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips Made In House, Monterey Jack, Cheddar + Cotija Cheese, Roasted Corn, Roasted Jalapeno, Red Onion, Black Beans + Chipotle Crema
Bar Cicotti
202 grand ave, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Meatball Sandwich
|$14.00
|Italian Sandwich
|$12.00
|Truffle Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Little Dog Coffee Co.
2438 East Bakerview Rd, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.25
|Turkey Pesto Sandwich
|$5.95
|Bacon Avocado Turkey
|$6.45
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
1319 N State Street, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Chicken Mushroom Fettuccine
|$22.95
Tender pieces of chicken breast are sautéed with mushrooms, garlic, and parsley in an imported sherry cream sauce and served over our home-made fettuccine. **Can be made Gluten Free.
|Eggplant Parmesan
|$21.50
Tender pieces of eggplant are coated with seasoned bread crumbs, lightly sautéed in olive oil, baked, then topped with marinara sauce and blended cheeses. Served with spaghetti and marinara
|Chicken Parmesan
|$23.95
A boneless chicken breast is coated with seasoned bread crumbs, lightly sautéed in olive oil, baked, then topped with marinara sauce and blended cheeses. Served with spaghetti with marinara
SANDWICHES • POUTINE
Carve Casual
1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$13.00
Rotisserie Pork Loin, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickle and Swiss piled high in a Fresh Baked Bollilo Roll and toasted on the panini press. Yellow Mustard on both sides of the bread.
|Rotisserie Chicken Half + 2 sides
|$16.00
Tender Juicy Chicken dusted in our house rub and cooked on our Open Flame Rotisserie!
Quarter Chicken includes 2-3 light and dark meat pieces. Half Chicken includes a breast, leg, thigh and wing, and a Whole Chicken has two of each.
All chickens raised locally in Skagit County.
|Caprese Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomato and Basil Pesto toasted on Sourdough and served with a side of Balsalmic Glaze.
The Filling Station - Sunnyland
716 Alabama Street, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Triumph
|$15.75
fried chicken, cheddar, bacon, slaw, pickles, onion straws, bbq sauce, sesame seed bun, Station Fries
|Wrangler
|$15.50
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun, Station Fries
|Thunderbird
|$11.95
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Station Sauce, sesame seed bun, Station Fries
California Tacos & Fresh Juices
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Super Taco
|$2.75
Choice of meat, onion, cilantro, cheese, and avocado slices
|Fish Burrito
|$11.50
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled fresh tilapia, cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro, rice, avocado slices, and special seafood sauce
|Regular Taco
|$1.99
Choice of meat with onion, and cilantro
Aslan Brewing Co.
1330 N Forest St, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Bacon Bison Burger
|$18.00
Grilled bison patty, bacon jam, aioli, Whatcom Bleu compound butter, arugula
Allergy Information:
- Gluten Free with Gluten Free Bun substitution
- Dairy Free without Blue Cheese Compound Butter and with Gluten Free Bun substitution
|Southwest
|$13.00
Cilantro-lime slaw, avocado pesto, roasted jalapeno hummus, cotija, corn-black bean salsa, tortilla strips, lime wedge
Allergy Information:
- Vegan without Cotija Cheese
- Gluten Free without Tortilla Strips
|Yambanzo Burger
|$16.00
house-made yam and garbanzo patty, avocado pesto, chipotle aioli, sprouts, arugula, salsa, cheddar crisp
PIZZA
Fairhaven Pizza
1307 11th St, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Truffle Funghi (16")
|$27.00
Tarragon White Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion/Pineapple Jam, Goat Cheese, House Garlic Puree, Truffle Oil, Cracked Pepper, Lemon (chef's rec: add italian sausage)
|Pepperoni (12")
|$14.00
Cheese w/ Large Pepperoni's
|Green Machine (12")
|$16.00
Pesto Base, Kale, Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini, Red Onion (Chef's rec: add Prosciutto)
Artivem Mead Co.
1211 Granary Ave #127, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Medium Table
|$35.00
Cookie decorating for up to 4 people
|Small Table
|$20.00
Cookie decorating for up to 2 people
|Large Table
|$50.00
Cookie decorating for up to 6 people
Camber
221 W Holly St, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Batch Brew (Drip)
Skyline brewed up, hot n' ready.
|On a Passing Cloud
|$6.00
Espresso, organic oat milk, maple, cinnamon, and orange oil. The special that captured everyone's heart. Served as a 10 oz, steamed or shaken chilled.
|Butterscotch Latte
|$5.00
A house-made butterscotch sauce paired with Big Joy espresso and your choice of whole or oat milk. We're bringing back an old favorite - only this year we've crafted the cozy, indulgent sauce from scratch and added all of our love.
K-POP Chicken and Beer
202 E Holly St #101, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Wings, Small
|$13.50
FOOD
|Boneless, Medium
|$22.50
FOOD
|Boneless, Small
|$12.50
FOOD
HAMBURGERS
The Local Public House Food Menu
1427 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$16.56
House Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Kimchi Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Marbled Rye, Choice of Side.
|Chicken Wings
|$11.96
Choice of Carolina Reaper(hot!), BBQ, or Thai Chili. Side of Bleu Cheese or Ranch
|Caesar Salad
|$10.12
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing Shaved Parmesan, Pickled Red Onion, Grilled Lemon, Croutons
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Filling Station - Fairhaven
1138 Finnegan Way, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Jaguar
|$15.50
bleu cheese, arugula, bacon onion jam, roasted garlic aoli, salt-n-pepa potato bun
|Wrangler
|$15.50
double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun
|Thunderbird
|$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Station Sauce, sesame seed bun
KEBABS
Kebab Casual
2604 Meridian St, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Za'atar Fries Large
|$7.00
Hand cut shoestring fries tossed in za'atar seasoning, with harissa aioli
|Za'atar Fries Small
|$4.00
Hand cut shoestring fries tossed in za'atar seasoning, with harissa aioli
|Chicken & Veggie Bowl
|$13.00
Chicken Shawarma and Seasonal Veggies served over Brown Rice and Sumac Slaw with Harissa Aioli and Pickled Onion. Served with Beet Hummus. Kale Salad also included with large option.
SconeGrown
1211 Granary Ave Ste 109, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Loaded Nugget Bowl -GF
|$13.00
All the goodness of our loaded nuggets plus rice!
Add avocado for $1
|Orange Spice Scone
|$5.00
Orange scone lightly spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Served with orange curd and coconut clotted cream.
|Chocolate Chip Scone
|$5.00
Our classic scone studded with chocolate chips and served warm with chocolate coconut clotted cream
PIZZA • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Cosmos Bistro
1151 N State St, Bellingham
|Popular items
|3B Burger
|$16.50
House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with blueberry onion jam, bacon, bleu cheese, arugula and mayo.
|Drive-in Burger
|$16.50
House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with Cosmos sauce, American cheddar, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.
|Mama's Meatloaf
|$21.00
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, and roasted potatoes with beef demi-glace
New Mexico Tamale Company
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Chips 15 oz. bag
|$4.50
Liven up your favorite salsas, snacks, or dips with the crispy taste of our gluten free and sodium free thin yellow corn tortilla chips. Made in house!
|2 Sopaipillas
|$3.75
They're soft and fluffy and puffy, served with a side of honey for drizzling. Two per serving. Sopapillas are one of many foods that New Mexico can call it's own "The New Mexican Quick Bread" People call them little pillows. Their history is over 200 years old, originating in the Albuquerque, New Mexico area.
|Rice
Both our Rice flavors are so full of flavor no need to add salsa to it before you take a bite! Enjoy the goodness on its own!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
414 W. Bakerview Rd, Bellingham
|Popular items
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
FRENCH FRIES
Bellingham Cider Company
205 Prospect Street STE A-105, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Local Grassfed Burger
|$17.00
Skiyou Ranch Certified Organic Beef, Avenue Bread Bun, White Cheddar, Red Onion -Tomato Jam, Lettuce, House Made Burger Sauce, Hand Cut Fries, ketchup.
|Kennebec Potato Fries
|$9.00
Hand-Cut Potatoes, Truffle Oil, Herbs, Garlic Aioli, Ketchup. (Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
|Grilled Carrots
|$11.00
Grilled Carrots, beets, chimichurri, pepitas, goat cheese (gluten free)
Menace Brewing
2529 Meridian St, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Perfectenschlag - Festbier
|$6.00
|Lost Giants - Dry Cider
|$6.00
SLICED
70 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings[Each]
|$1.00
MILD FLAVORED BONE-IN CHICKEN WINGS SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING
Fiamma Burger
1309 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Fiamma Burger
|$7.40
Quarter pound beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.
|Fiamma Burger with Cheese
|$8.40
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brothers Bus Bistro
104 E Maple Street, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.99
Fried up on site and seasoned with Mr. Frank's spices. You may want to try with a one of our tasty aiolis!
|The Captain
|$15.99
Caramelized Onion, Smoked Pastrami Bacon & Aged Chedda’
|Wings
Flavors: Dry rub or tossed in one of our specialty sauces
• Dry Rub: Mr. Frank’s Kitchen’s Original Seasoning
• Maple Bourbon Garlic finished with fresh grated Asiago
• Garden Sriracha infused with goat cheese crumbles
• Tropical Sriracha finished with mango, jalapenos and fresh grated Manchego
-All served with fresh cut vegetables and a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Add some heat! (sauce infusion) $0.25
Banter
114 Prospect Street, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$5.00
Served w/ good ole' Heinz (GF, DF, V, VG)
|Sticky Date Cake
|$6.00
Trust us, You'll want this.
|White Claw
|$5.00
Pick yo' flavor at the door
Time and Materials Taphouse
954 N State St, Bellingham
