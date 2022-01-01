Bellingham restaurants you'll love

Go
Bellingham restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bellingham

Bellingham's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Bellingham restaurants

The Bagelry image

 

The Bagelry

1319 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$5.90
Your choice of buttered bagel with one egg cooked any style & a slice of cheddar cheese.
Veggie Sandwich$5.95
Comes with cream cheese, onions, tomatoes, & Sprouts (or Lettuce if sprouts are not available).Side of Chips & Pickle.
*Vegan cream cheese available
Meat Sandwich$8.50
Comes with mayo, mustard, onions, tomatoes, sprouts (or Lettuce if sprouts are not available) & your choice of Chicken, Ham, or Roast. Side of Chips & Pickle.
More about The Bagelry
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl Beer Beef Stew$7.50
vegetables - potatoes - beef - made with Scotch Ale
B.L.A.T$12.00
bacon - lettuce - avocado - tomato - mayo - Great Harvest beer bread or white bread
Yam Enchiladas$13.00
roasted yams - cheddar-jack - caramelized onions - roasted garlic - corn tortillas - mole poblano - salsa roja - sour cream - black beans & spanish rice
- not be made vegan-
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Storia Cucina image

PIZZA

Storia Cucina

100 Grand Ave. Suite 102, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni$17.00
San Marzano Tomato, House-made Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Cacio e Pepe$16.00
Buccatini, Butter, Pecorino, Cracked Black Pepper
Pappardelle Bolognese$18.00
Local Beef & Pork, Tomato, Rosemary, Parmigiano
More about Storia Cucina
Black Drop Coffee House image

 

Black Drop Coffee House

206 W. Magnolia St, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ceramic Mugs$10.12
Ceramic Mugs
Quiche$3.45
Mini Quiches
T-shirt$15.18
T-shirts
More about Black Drop Coffee House
JUXT Taphouse image

 

JUXT Taphouse

119 W Holly St., Bellingham

Avg 5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
House Fries$6.50
House Fries served with House-Made Ketchup
Cascadia Mushroom Poutine$17.00
Cascadia Mushrooms, House Fries, Beecher's Cheese Curds, Cascadia Mushroom Gravy + Green Onions
NACHOS Personal$11.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips Made In House, Monterey Jack, Cheddar + Cotija Cheese, Roasted Corn, Roasted Jalapeno, Red Onion, Black Beans + Chipotle Crema
More about JUXT Taphouse
Bar Cicotti image

 

Bar Cicotti

202 grand ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Sandwich$14.00
Italian Sandwich$12.00
Truffle Grilled Cheese$12.00
More about Bar Cicotti
Little Dog Coffee Co. image

 

Little Dog Coffee Co.

2438 East Bakerview Rd, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$3.25
Turkey Pesto Sandwich$5.95
Bacon Avocado Turkey$6.45
More about Little Dog Coffee Co.
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano image

 

D'Anna's Cafe Italiano

1319 N State Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Mushroom Fettuccine$22.95
Tender pieces of chicken breast are sautéed with mushrooms, garlic, and parsley in an imported sherry cream sauce and served over our home-made fettuccine. **Can be made Gluten Free.
Eggplant Parmesan$21.50
Tender pieces of eggplant are coated with seasoned bread crumbs, lightly sautéed in olive oil, baked, then topped with marinara sauce and blended cheeses. Served with spaghetti and marinara
Chicken Parmesan$23.95
A boneless chicken breast is coated with seasoned bread crumbs, lightly sautéed in olive oil, baked, then topped with marinara sauce and blended cheeses. Served with spaghetti with marinara
More about D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
Carve Casual image

SANDWICHES • POUTINE

Carve Casual

1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cubano$13.00
Rotisserie Pork Loin, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickle and Swiss piled high in a Fresh Baked Bollilo Roll and toasted on the panini press. Yellow Mustard on both sides of the bread.
Rotisserie Chicken Half + 2 sides$16.00
Tender Juicy Chicken dusted in our house rub and cooked on our Open Flame Rotisserie!
Quarter Chicken includes 2-3 light and dark meat pieces. Half Chicken includes a breast, leg, thigh and wing, and a Whole Chicken has two of each.
All chickens raised locally in Skagit County.
Caprese Grilled Cheese$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomato and Basil Pesto toasted on Sourdough and served with a side of Balsalmic Glaze.
More about Carve Casual
The Filling Station - Sunnyland image

 

The Filling Station - Sunnyland

716 Alabama Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Triumph$15.75
fried chicken, cheddar, bacon, slaw, pickles, onion straws, bbq sauce, sesame seed bun, Station Fries
Wrangler$15.50
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun, Station Fries
Thunderbird$11.95
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Station Sauce, sesame seed bun, Station Fries
More about The Filling Station - Sunnyland
California Tacos & Fresh Juices image

 

California Tacos & Fresh Juices

4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Super Taco$2.75
Choice of meat, onion, cilantro, cheese, and avocado slices
Fish Burrito$11.50
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled fresh tilapia, cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro, rice, avocado slices, and special seafood sauce
Regular Taco$1.99
Choice of meat with onion, and cilantro
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices
Aslan Brewing Co. image

 

Aslan Brewing Co.

1330 N Forest St, Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (1476 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Bison Burger$18.00
Grilled bison patty, bacon jam, aioli, Whatcom Bleu compound butter, arugula
Allergy Information:
- Gluten Free with Gluten Free Bun substitution
- Dairy Free without Blue Cheese Compound Butter and with Gluten Free Bun substitution
Southwest$13.00
Cilantro-lime slaw, avocado pesto, roasted jalapeno hummus, cotija, corn-black bean salsa, tortilla strips, lime wedge
Allergy Information:
- Vegan without Cotija Cheese
- Gluten Free without Tortilla Strips
Yambanzo Burger$16.00
house-made yam and garbanzo patty, avocado pesto, chipotle aioli, sprouts, arugula, salsa, cheddar crisp
More about Aslan Brewing Co.
Fairhaven Pizza image

PIZZA

Fairhaven Pizza

1307 11th St, Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Funghi (16")$27.00
Tarragon White Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion/Pineapple Jam, Goat Cheese, House Garlic Puree, Truffle Oil, Cracked Pepper, Lemon (chef's rec: add italian sausage)
Pepperoni (12")$14.00
Cheese w/ Large Pepperoni's
Green Machine (12")$16.00
Pesto Base, Kale, Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini, Red Onion (Chef's rec: add Prosciutto)
More about Fairhaven Pizza
Artivem Mead Co. image

 

Artivem Mead Co.

1211 Granary Ave #127, Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Table$35.00
Cookie decorating for up to 4 people
Small Table$20.00
Cookie decorating for up to 2 people
Large Table$50.00
Cookie decorating for up to 6 people
More about Artivem Mead Co.
Camber image

 

Camber

221 W Holly St, Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Batch Brew (Drip)
Skyline brewed up, hot n' ready.
On a Passing Cloud$6.00
Espresso, organic oat milk, maple, cinnamon, and orange oil. The special that captured everyone's heart. Served as a 10 oz, steamed or shaken chilled.
Butterscotch Latte$5.00
A house-made butterscotch sauce paired with Big Joy espresso and your choice of whole or oat milk. We're bringing back an old favorite - only this year we've crafted the cozy, indulgent sauce from scratch and added all of our love.
More about Camber
K-POP Chicken and Beer image

 

K-POP Chicken and Beer

202 E Holly St #101, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings, Small$13.50
FOOD
Boneless, Medium$22.50
FOOD
Boneless, Small$12.50
FOOD
More about K-POP Chicken and Beer
The Local Public House Food Menu image

HAMBURGERS

The Local Public House Food Menu

1427 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben$16.56
House Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Kimchi Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Marbled Rye, Choice of Side.
Chicken Wings$11.96
Choice of Carolina Reaper(hot!), BBQ, or Thai Chili. Side of Bleu Cheese or Ranch
Caesar Salad$10.12
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing Shaved Parmesan, Pickled Red Onion, Grilled Lemon, Croutons
More about The Local Public House Food Menu
The Filling Station - Fairhaven image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Filling Station - Fairhaven

1138 Finnegan Way, Bellingham

Avg 4 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jaguar$15.50
bleu cheese, arugula, bacon onion jam, roasted garlic aoli, salt-n-pepa potato bun
Wrangler$15.50
double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun
Thunderbird$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Station Sauce, sesame seed bun
More about The Filling Station - Fairhaven
Kebab Casual image

KEBABS

Kebab Casual

2604 Meridian St, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Za'atar Fries Large$7.00
Hand cut shoestring fries tossed in za'atar seasoning, with harissa aioli
Za'atar Fries Small$4.00
Hand cut shoestring fries tossed in za'atar seasoning, with harissa aioli
Chicken & Veggie Bowl$13.00
Chicken Shawarma and Seasonal Veggies served over Brown Rice and Sumac Slaw with Harissa Aioli and Pickled Onion. Served with Beet Hummus. Kale Salad also included with large option.
More about Kebab Casual
SconeGrown image

 

SconeGrown

1211 Granary Ave Ste 109, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Nugget Bowl -GF$13.00
All the goodness of our loaded nuggets plus rice!
Add avocado for $1
Orange Spice Scone$5.00
Orange scone lightly spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Served with orange curd and coconut clotted cream.
Chocolate Chip Scone$5.00
Our classic scone studded with chocolate chips and served warm with chocolate coconut clotted cream
More about SconeGrown
Cosmos Bistro image

PIZZA • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Cosmos Bistro

1151 N State St, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (670 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3B Burger$16.50
House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with blueberry onion jam, bacon, bleu cheese, arugula and mayo.
Drive-in Burger$16.50
House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with Cosmos sauce, American cheddar, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Mama's Meatloaf$21.00
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, and roasted potatoes with beef demi-glace
More about Cosmos Bistro
New Mexico Tamale Company image

 

New Mexico Tamale Company

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chips 15 oz. bag$4.50
Liven up your favorite salsas, snacks, or dips with the crispy taste of our gluten free and sodium free thin yellow corn tortilla chips. Made in house!
2 Sopaipillas$3.75
They're soft and fluffy and puffy, served with a side of honey for drizzling. Two per serving. Sopapillas are one of many foods that New Mexico can call it's own "The New Mexican Quick Bread" People call them little pillows. Their history is over 200 years old, originating in the Albuquerque, New Mexico area.
Rice
Both our Rice flavors are so full of flavor no need to add salsa to it before you take a bite! Enjoy the goodness on its own!
More about New Mexico Tamale Company
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

414 W. Bakerview Rd, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (6456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
Bellingham Cider Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Bellingham Cider Company

205 Prospect Street STE A-105, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Local Grassfed Burger$17.00
Skiyou Ranch Certified Organic Beef, Avenue Bread Bun, White Cheddar, Red Onion -Tomato Jam, Lettuce, House Made Burger Sauce, Hand Cut Fries, ketchup.
Kennebec Potato Fries$9.00
Hand-Cut Potatoes, Truffle Oil, Herbs, Garlic Aioli, Ketchup. (Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Grilled Carrots$11.00
Grilled Carrots, beets, chimichurri, pepitas, goat cheese (gluten free)
More about Bellingham Cider Company
Menace Brewing image

 

Menace Brewing

2529 Meridian St, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Perfectenschlag - Festbier$6.00
Lost Giants - Dry Cider$6.00
More about Menace Brewing
SLICED image

 

SLICED

70 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Wings[Each]$1.00
MILD FLAVORED BONE-IN CHICKEN WINGS SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING
More about SLICED
Fiamma Burger image

 

Fiamma Burger

1309 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fiamma Burger$7.40
Quarter pound beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.
Fiamma Burger with Cheese$8.40
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.
Bacon Cheese Burger$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.
More about Fiamma Burger
Brothers Bus Bistro image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Bus Bistro

104 E Maple Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$4.99
Fried up on site and seasoned with Mr. Frank's spices. You may want to try with a one of our tasty aiolis!
The Captain$15.99
Caramelized Onion, Smoked Pastrami Bacon & Aged Chedda’
Wings
Flavors: Dry rub or tossed in one of our specialty sauces
• Dry Rub: Mr. Frank’s Kitchen’s Original Seasoning
• Maple Bourbon Garlic finished with fresh grated Asiago
• Garden Sriracha infused with goat cheese crumbles
• Tropical Sriracha finished with mango, jalapenos and fresh grated Manchego
-All served with fresh cut vegetables and a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Add some heat! (sauce infusion) $0.25
More about Brothers Bus Bistro
Main pic

 

Banter

114 Prospect Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$5.00
Served w/ good ole' Heinz (GF, DF, V, VG)
Sticky Date Cake$6.00
Trust us, You'll want this.
White Claw$5.00
Pick yo' flavor at the door
More about Banter
Time and Materials Taphouse image

 

Time and Materials Taphouse

954 N State St, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Time and Materials Taphouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bellingham

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Waffles

Sweet Potato Fries

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Hummus

Map

More near Bellingham to explore

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston