Bellingham American restaurants you'll love

More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Bowl Beer Beef Stew
|$7.50
vegetables - potatoes - beef - made with Scotch Ale
|Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
smoked brisket - bbq sauce - pickles - red onion on an Avenue Bread bun
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
macaroni - fontina - monterey jack - cheddar - parmigiano reggiano - topped with cherry tomatoes
More about JUXT Taphouse
JUXT Taphouse
119 W Holly St., Bellingham
|Popular items
|BLT
|$16.00
Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Aioli + Heirloom Tomato on Bread Farm Sourdough
Served w/ Fries - Sub Side Salad or Soup +$2
|Cascadia Mushroom Poutine
|$17.00
Cascadia Mushrooms, House Fries, Beecher's Cheese Curds, Cascadia Mushroom Gravy + Green Onions
|JUXT Char-Grilled Burger
|$17.00
1/3lb Char-Grilled Burger on Bread Farm Potato Bun w/ House-Made Ketchup, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion + Your choice of Cheddar, Blue Cheese, or Smoked Gouda
Served w/ Fries - Sub Side Salad or Soup +$2
More about The Filling Station - Fairhaven
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Filling Station - Fairhaven
1138 Finnegan Way, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Thunderbird
|$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Station Sauce, sesame seed bun
|Wrangler
|$15.50
double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun
|El Camino
|$14.50
pepperjack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, tortilla strips, zesty pepper aoli, sesame seed bun
More about Cosmos Bistro
PIZZA • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Cosmos Bistro
1151 N State St, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Earth Burger
|$15.00
House made veggie patty with lemon dill aioli, arugula, tomato, sweet onion slaw, and avocado
|Vegetation Nation
|$15.00
Chard, breakfast potatoes, onions, peppers, local mushrooms, kale, and herbed chevre with toast and two eggs any style
|Drive-in Burger
|$16.50
House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with Cosmos sauce, American cheddar, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Bellingham Cider Company
FRENCH FRIES
Bellingham Cider Company
205 Prospect Street STE A-105, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Local Grassfed Burger
|$17.00
Skiyou Ranch Certified Organic Beef, Avenue Bread Bun, White Cheddar, Red Onion -Tomato Jam, Lettuce, House Made Burger Sauce, Hand Cut Fries, ketchup.
|Grilled Carrots
|$11.00
Grilled Carrots, beets, chimichurri, pepitas, goat cheese (gluten free)
|Buttermilk Brined Chicken & Waffle
|$18.00
Real Maple Syrup, Honey Sage Butter.