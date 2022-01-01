Bellingham American restaurants you'll love

Bellingham restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Bellingham

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl Beer Beef Stew$7.50
vegetables - potatoes - beef - made with Scotch Ale
Brisket Sandwich$14.00
smoked brisket - bbq sauce - pickles - red onion on an Avenue Bread bun
Mac & Cheese$14.00
macaroni - fontina - monterey jack - cheddar - parmigiano reggiano - topped with cherry tomatoes
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
JUXT Taphouse image

 

JUXT Taphouse

119 W Holly St., Bellingham

Avg 5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$16.00
Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Aioli + Heirloom Tomato on Bread Farm Sourdough
Served w/ Fries - Sub Side Salad or Soup +$2
Cascadia Mushroom Poutine$17.00
Cascadia Mushrooms, House Fries, Beecher's Cheese Curds, Cascadia Mushroom Gravy + Green Onions
JUXT Char-Grilled Burger$17.00
1/3lb Char-Grilled Burger on Bread Farm Potato Bun w/ House-Made Ketchup, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion + Your choice of Cheddar, Blue Cheese, or Smoked Gouda
Served w/ Fries - Sub Side Salad or Soup +$2
More about JUXT Taphouse
The Filling Station - Fairhaven image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Filling Station - Fairhaven

1138 Finnegan Way, Bellingham

Avg 4 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Thunderbird$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Station Sauce, sesame seed bun
Wrangler$15.50
double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun
El Camino$14.50
pepperjack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, tortilla strips, zesty pepper aoli, sesame seed bun
More about The Filling Station - Fairhaven
Cosmos Bistro image

PIZZA • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Cosmos Bistro

1151 N State St, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (670 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Earth Burger$15.00
House made veggie patty with lemon dill aioli, arugula, tomato, sweet onion slaw, and avocado
Vegetation Nation$15.00
Chard, breakfast potatoes, onions, peppers, local mushrooms, kale, and herbed chevre with toast and two eggs any style
Drive-in Burger$16.50
House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with Cosmos sauce, American cheddar, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Cosmos Bistro
Bellingham Cider Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Bellingham Cider Company

205 Prospect Street STE A-105, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Local Grassfed Burger$17.00
Skiyou Ranch Certified Organic Beef, Avenue Bread Bun, White Cheddar, Red Onion -Tomato Jam, Lettuce, House Made Burger Sauce, Hand Cut Fries, ketchup.
Grilled Carrots$11.00
Grilled Carrots, beets, chimichurri, pepitas, goat cheese (gluten free)
Buttermilk Brined Chicken & Waffle$18.00
Real Maple Syrup, Honey Sage Butter.
More about Bellingham Cider Company

