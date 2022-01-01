Bellingham bars & lounges you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Bowl Beer Beef Stew
|$7.50
vegetables - potatoes - beef - made with Scotch Ale
|Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
smoked brisket - bbq sauce - pickles - red onion on an Avenue Bread bun
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
macaroni - fontina - monterey jack - cheddar - parmigiano reggiano - topped with cherry tomatoes
PIZZA
Storia Cucina
100 Grand Ave. Suite 102, Bellingham
|Margherita
|$14.00
San Marzano Tomato, House-made Mozzarella, Basil
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$18.00
Local Beef & Pork, Tomato, Rosemary, Parmigiano
|Seasonal
|$18.00
Basil pesto, fresh stretched mozzarella, artichoke hearts, garlic, oregano, chevre', pecorino
JUXT Taphouse
119 W Holly St., Bellingham
|BLT
|$16.00
Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Aioli + Heirloom Tomato on Bread Farm Sourdough
Served w/ Fries - Sub Side Salad or Soup +$2
|Cascadia Mushroom Poutine
|$17.00
Cascadia Mushrooms, House Fries, Beecher's Cheese Curds, Cascadia Mushroom Gravy + Green Onions
|JUXT Char-Grilled Burger
|$17.00
1/3lb Char-Grilled Burger on Bread Farm Potato Bun w/ House-Made Ketchup, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion + Your choice of Cheddar, Blue Cheese, or Smoked Gouda
Served w/ Fries - Sub Side Salad or Soup +$2
Bar Cicotti
202 grand ave, Bellingham
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$10.00
|Truffle Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
|Italian Sandwich
|$12.00
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
1319 N State Street, Bellingham
|Eggplant Parmesan
|$21.50
Tender pieces of eggplant are coated with seasoned bread crumbs, lightly sautéed in olive oil, baked, then topped with marinara sauce and blended cheeses. Served with spaghetti and marinara
|Lasagna
|$21.95
Seasoned ground beef, Italian sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella are layered between sheets of fresh, handmade pasta, then topped with our house recipe meat sauce.
|Chicken Marsala
|$23.95
Lightly breaded, tender chicken breast is sautéed with mixed mushrooms in a marsala sauce and served with fettuccine pesto pasta.
The Filling Station - Sunnyland
716 Alabama Street, Bellingham
|El Camino
|$14.50
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, Pepper Jack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, tortilla strips, zesty pepper aoli, sesame seed bun
|Wrangler
|$15.50
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun, Station Fries
|BSA
|$14.95
fried chicken, bacon, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, mayo, sesame seed bun, Station Fries.
HAMBURGERS
The Local Public House Food Menu
1427 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Pub Burger
|$14.72
100% Grass Fed Beef, Stone Ground Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Avenue Bread Bun, Choice of side.
|Brussels
|$9.20
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Truffle Salt, Chili Flake, Balsamic Reduction.
|Reuben
|$16.56
House Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Kimchi Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Marbled Rye, Choice of Side.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Filling Station - Fairhaven
1138 Finnegan Way, Bellingham
|Thunderbird
|$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Station Sauce, sesame seed bun
|Wrangler
|$15.50
double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun
|El Camino
|$14.50
pepperjack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, tortilla strips, zesty pepper aoli, sesame seed bun