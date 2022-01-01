Bellingham bars & lounges you'll love

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl Beer Beef Stew$7.50
vegetables - potatoes - beef - made with Scotch Ale
Brisket Sandwich$14.00
smoked brisket - bbq sauce - pickles - red onion on an Avenue Bread bun
Mac & Cheese$14.00
macaroni - fontina - monterey jack - cheddar - parmigiano reggiano - topped with cherry tomatoes
Storia Cucina

PIZZA

Storia Cucina

100 Grand Ave. Suite 102, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$14.00
San Marzano Tomato, House-made Mozzarella, Basil
Pappardelle Bolognese$18.00
Local Beef & Pork, Tomato, Rosemary, Parmigiano
Seasonal$18.00
Basil pesto, fresh stretched mozzarella, artichoke hearts, garlic, oregano, chevre', pecorino
JUXT Taphouse

 

JUXT Taphouse

119 W Holly St., Bellingham

Avg 5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$16.00
Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Aioli + Heirloom Tomato on Bread Farm Sourdough
Served w/ Fries - Sub Side Salad or Soup +$2
Cascadia Mushroom Poutine$17.00
Cascadia Mushrooms, House Fries, Beecher's Cheese Curds, Cascadia Mushroom Gravy + Green Onions
JUXT Char-Grilled Burger$17.00
1/3lb Char-Grilled Burger on Bread Farm Potato Bun w/ House-Made Ketchup, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion + Your choice of Cheddar, Blue Cheese, or Smoked Gouda
Served w/ Fries - Sub Side Salad or Soup +$2
Bar Cicotti

 

Bar Cicotti

202 grand ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Chopped Salad$10.00
Truffle Grilled Cheese$12.00
Italian Sandwich$12.00
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano

 

D'Anna's Cafe Italiano

1319 N State Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eggplant Parmesan$21.50
Tender pieces of eggplant are coated with seasoned bread crumbs, lightly sautéed in olive oil, baked, then topped with marinara sauce and blended cheeses. Served with spaghetti and marinara
Lasagna$21.95
Seasoned ground beef, Italian sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella are layered between sheets of fresh, handmade pasta, then topped with our house recipe meat sauce.
Chicken Marsala$23.95
Lightly breaded, tender chicken breast is sautéed with mixed mushrooms in a marsala sauce and served with fettuccine pesto pasta.
The Filling Station - Sunnyland

 

The Filling Station - Sunnyland

716 Alabama Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
El Camino$14.50
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, Pepper Jack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, tortilla strips, zesty pepper aoli, sesame seed bun
Wrangler$15.50
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun, Station Fries
BSA$14.95
fried chicken, bacon, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, mayo, sesame seed bun, Station Fries.
The Local Public House Food Menu

HAMBURGERS

The Local Public House Food Menu

1427 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pub Burger$14.72
100% Grass Fed Beef, Stone Ground Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Avenue Bread Bun, Choice of side.
Brussels$9.20
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Truffle Salt, Chili Flake, Balsamic Reduction.
Reuben$16.56
House Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Kimchi Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Marbled Rye, Choice of Side.
The Filling Station - Fairhaven

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Filling Station - Fairhaven

1138 Finnegan Way, Bellingham

Avg 4 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Thunderbird$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Station Sauce, sesame seed bun
Wrangler$15.50
double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun
El Camino$14.50
pepperjack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, tortilla strips, zesty pepper aoli, sesame seed bun
Menace Brewing

 

Menace Brewing

2529 Meridian St, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Perfectenschlag - Festbier$6.00
Lost Giants - Dry Cider$6.00
