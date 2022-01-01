Bellingham brewpubs & breweries you'll love
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Bowl Beer Beef Stew
|$7.50
vegetables - potatoes - beef - made with Scotch Ale
|Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
smoked brisket - bbq sauce - pickles - red onion on an Avenue Bread bun
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
macaroni - fontina - monterey jack - cheddar - parmigiano reggiano - topped with cherry tomatoes
More about Aslan Brewing Co.
Aslan Brewing Co.
1330 N Forest St, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Kids Classic Bison
|$9.00
Grilled bison patty, Tillamook cheddar, iceberg, tomato, pickles, classic sauce
Allergy Information:
- Gluten Free with a Gluten Free Bun substitution
- Dairy Free without cheddar and with a Gluten Free Bun substitution
|Hawaiian
|$13.00
Cilantro-lime slaw, hoisin, sweet chili sauce, shredded cabbage, crunchies
Allergy Information:
- Vegan
- Gluten Free without Hoisin
- Gluten Free Hoisin is subbed for Regular Hoisin if requested
|Poutine
|$9.00
Beecher's cheese curds, roasted mushroom gravy, parsley, chives.
Allergy Information:
- Is Vegetarian
- Cannot be Vegan
- Contains Gluten
- Contains Dairy
- Contains Corn