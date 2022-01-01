Bellingham brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Bellingham

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl Beer Beef Stew$7.50
vegetables - potatoes - beef - made with Scotch Ale
Brisket Sandwich$14.00
smoked brisket - bbq sauce - pickles - red onion on an Avenue Bread bun
Mac & Cheese$14.00
macaroni - fontina - monterey jack - cheddar - parmigiano reggiano - topped with cherry tomatoes
Aslan Brewing Co. image

 

Aslan Brewing Co.

1330 N Forest St, Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (1476 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Classic Bison$9.00
Grilled bison patty, Tillamook cheddar, iceberg, tomato, pickles, classic sauce
Allergy Information:
- Gluten Free with a Gluten Free Bun substitution
- Dairy Free without cheddar and with a Gluten Free Bun substitution
Hawaiian$13.00
Cilantro-lime slaw, hoisin, sweet chili sauce, shredded cabbage, crunchies
Allergy Information:
- Vegan
- Gluten Free without Hoisin
- Gluten Free Hoisin is subbed for Regular Hoisin if requested
Poutine$9.00
Beecher's cheese curds, roasted mushroom gravy, parsley, chives.
Allergy Information:
- Is Vegetarian
- Cannot be Vegan
- Contains Gluten
- Contains Dairy
- Contains Corn
Menace Brewing image

 

Menace Brewing

2529 Meridian St, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Perfectenschlag - Festbier$6.00
Lost Giants - Dry Cider$6.00
