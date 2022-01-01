Bellingham burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Bellingham
The Filling Station - Sunnyland
716 Alabama Street, Bellingham
|El Camino
|$14.50
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, Pepper Jack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, tortilla strips, zesty pepper aoli, sesame seed bun
|Wrangler
|$15.50
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun, Station Fries
|BSA
|$14.95
fried chicken, bacon, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, mayo, sesame seed bun, Station Fries.
The Local Public House Food Menu
1427 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Pub Burger
|$14.72
100% Grass Fed Beef, Stone Ground Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Avenue Bread Bun, Choice of side.
|Brussels
|$9.20
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Truffle Salt, Chili Flake, Balsamic Reduction.
|Reuben
|$16.56
House Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Kimchi Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Marbled Rye, Choice of Side.
The Filling Station - Fairhaven
1138 Finnegan Way, Bellingham
|Thunderbird
|$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Station Sauce, sesame seed bun
|Wrangler
|$15.50
double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun
|El Camino
|$14.50
pepperjack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, tortilla strips, zesty pepper aoli, sesame seed bun
Cosmos Bistro
1151 N State St, Bellingham
|Earth Burger
|$15.00
House made veggie patty with lemon dill aioli, arugula, tomato, sweet onion slaw, and avocado
|Vegetation Nation
|$15.00
Chard, breakfast potatoes, onions, peppers, local mushrooms, kale, and herbed chevre with toast and two eggs any style
|Drive-in Burger
|$16.50
House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with Cosmos sauce, American cheddar, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Fat Shack
414 W. Bakerview Rd, Bellingham
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Brothers Bus Bistro
104 E Maple Street, Bellingham
|Fries
|$4.99
Fried up on site and seasoned with Mr. Frank's spices. You may want to try with a one of our tasty aiolis!
|The Captain
|$15.99
Caramelized Onion, Smoked Pastrami Bacon & Aged Chedda’
|Wings
Flavors: Dry rub or tossed in one of our specialty sauces
• Dry Rub: Mr. Frank’s Kitchen’s Original Seasoning
• Maple Bourbon Garlic finished with fresh grated Asiago
• Garden Sriracha infused with goat cheese crumbles
• Tropical Sriracha finished with mango, jalapenos and fresh grated Manchego
-All served with fresh cut vegetables and a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Add some heat! (sauce infusion) $0.25