Bellingham cafés you'll love

The Bagelry image

 

The Bagelry

1319 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Sandwich$5.95
Comes with cream cheese, onions, tomatoes, & Sprouts (or Lettuce if sprouts are not available).Side of Chips & Pickle.
*Vegan cream cheese available
Lox Sandwich$8.85
Comes with Lox, cream cheese, capers, onions, tomatoes, & Sprouts (or Lettuce if sprouts are not available) .Side of Chips & Pickle.
Breakfast Sandwich$5.90
Your choice of buttered bagel with one egg cooked any style & a slice of cheddar cheese.
Black Drop Coffee House image

 

Black Drop Coffee House

206 W. Magnolia St, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quiche$3.45
Mini Quiches
Biscuits and Gravy$5.05
Biscuits and Gravy
Bulk Coffee$15.99
Bulk Coffee
Bar Cicotti image

 

Bar Cicotti

202 grand ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Chopped Salad$10.00
Truffle Grilled Cheese$12.00
Italian Sandwich$12.00
Little Dog Coffee Co. image

 

Little Dog Coffee Co.

2438 East Bakerview Rd, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Avocado Turkey$6.45
Blue Lotus
Turkey Bacon Ranch$5.95
Camber image

 

Camber

221 W Holly St, Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.50
From Saltadena Bakery
Latte$4.25
Espresso and steamed Grace Harbor milk. Add flavors or substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Batch Brew (Drip)
Skyline brewed up, hot n' ready.
