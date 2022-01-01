Bellingham food trucks you'll love

Go
Bellingham restaurants
Toast

Must-try food trucks in Bellingham

Carve Casual image

SANDWICHES • POUTINE

Carve Casual

1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ribs 1/2 Rack + 2 sides$16.00
St. Louis Style Spareribs slow cooked over open flame and served with our signature sides and sauces. Quarter Rack is roughly 3 ribs, Half Rack is 6 and a Full Rack is around 12.
Tri Tip Torta$14.00
Santa Maria style Tri Tip, black beans, slaw, pickled onions and jalapenos, as well as mozzarella cheese and chipotle mayo. Pressed in a fresh Bollilo Roll
Ribs 1/4 Rack + 2 Sides$12.00
St. Louis Style Spareribs slow cooked over open flame and served with our signature sides and sauces. Quarter Rack is roughly 3 ribs, Half Rack is 6 and a Full Rack is around 12.
More about Carve Casual
Kebab Casual image

KEBABS

Kebab Casual

2604 Meridian St, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Veggie Bowl$13.00
Chicken Shawarma and Seasonal Veggies served over Brown Rice and Sumac Slaw with Harissa Aioli and Pickled Onion. Served with Beet Hummus. Kale Salad also included with large option.
Falafel Bowl$11.00
Crispy Falafel served over Brown Rice and Sumac Slaw with Tahini, Hot Sauce and Pickled Turnip. Served with Beet Hummus. Large Bowl also comes with Kale Salad.
Grilled Chicken Gyro$14.00
Chicken Shawarma with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion and tzatziki
More about Kebab Casual
Brothers Bus Bistro image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Bus Bistro

104 E Maple Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$4.99
Fried up on site and seasoned with Mr. Frank's spices. You may want to try with a one of our tasty aiolis!
The Captain$15.99
Caramelized Onion, Smoked Pastrami Bacon & Aged Chedda’
Wings
Flavors: Dry rub or tossed in one of our specialty sauces
• Dry Rub: Mr. Frank’s Kitchen’s Original Seasoning
• Maple Bourbon Garlic finished with fresh grated Asiago
• Garden Sriracha infused with goat cheese crumbles
• Tropical Sriracha finished with mango, jalapenos and fresh grated Manchego
-All served with fresh cut vegetables and a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Add some heat! (sauce infusion) $0.25
More about Brothers Bus Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bellingham

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Waffles

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Hummus

Bison Burgers

Map

More near Bellingham to explore

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston