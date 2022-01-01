Bellingham food trucks you'll love
Must-try food trucks in Bellingham
More about Carve Casual
SANDWICHES • POUTINE
Carve Casual
1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Ribs 1/2 Rack + 2 sides
|$16.00
St. Louis Style Spareribs slow cooked over open flame and served with our signature sides and sauces. Quarter Rack is roughly 3 ribs, Half Rack is 6 and a Full Rack is around 12.
|Tri Tip Torta
|$14.00
Santa Maria style Tri Tip, black beans, slaw, pickled onions and jalapenos, as well as mozzarella cheese and chipotle mayo. Pressed in a fresh Bollilo Roll
|Ribs 1/4 Rack + 2 Sides
|$12.00
More about Kebab Casual
KEBABS
Kebab Casual
2604 Meridian St, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Chicken & Veggie Bowl
|$13.00
Chicken Shawarma and Seasonal Veggies served over Brown Rice and Sumac Slaw with Harissa Aioli and Pickled Onion. Served with Beet Hummus. Kale Salad also included with large option.
|Falafel Bowl
|$11.00
Crispy Falafel served over Brown Rice and Sumac Slaw with Tahini, Hot Sauce and Pickled Turnip. Served with Beet Hummus. Large Bowl also comes with Kale Salad.
|Grilled Chicken Gyro
|$14.00
Chicken Shawarma with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion and tzatziki
More about Brothers Bus Bistro
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brothers Bus Bistro
104 E Maple Street, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.99
Fried up on site and seasoned with Mr. Frank's spices. You may want to try with a one of our tasty aiolis!
|The Captain
|$15.99
Caramelized Onion, Smoked Pastrami Bacon & Aged Chedda’
|Wings
Flavors: Dry rub or tossed in one of our specialty sauces
• Dry Rub: Mr. Frank’s Kitchen’s Original Seasoning
• Maple Bourbon Garlic finished with fresh grated Asiago
• Garden Sriracha infused with goat cheese crumbles
• Tropical Sriracha finished with mango, jalapenos and fresh grated Manchego
-All served with fresh cut vegetables and a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Add some heat! (sauce infusion) $0.25