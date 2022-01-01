Bellingham Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Bellingham
Storia Cucina
100 Grand Ave. Suite 102, Bellingham
|Margherita
|$14.00
San Marzano Tomato, House-made Mozzarella, Basil
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$18.00
Local Beef & Pork, Tomato, Rosemary, Parmigiano
|Seasonal
|$18.00
Basil pesto, fresh stretched mozzarella, artichoke hearts, garlic, oregano, chevre', pecorino
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
1319 N State Street, Bellingham
|Eggplant Parmesan
|$21.50
Tender pieces of eggplant are coated with seasoned bread crumbs, lightly sautéed in olive oil, baked, then topped with marinara sauce and blended cheeses. Served with spaghetti and marinara
|Lasagna
|$21.95
Seasoned ground beef, Italian sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella are layered between sheets of fresh, handmade pasta, then topped with our house recipe meat sauce.
|Chicken Marsala
|$23.95
Lightly breaded, tender chicken breast is sautéed with mixed mushrooms in a marsala sauce and served with fettuccine pesto pasta.