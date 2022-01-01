Bellingham Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Bellingham

Storia Cucina image

PIZZA

Storia Cucina

100 Grand Ave. Suite 102, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$14.00
San Marzano Tomato, House-made Mozzarella, Basil
Pappardelle Bolognese$18.00
Local Beef & Pork, Tomato, Rosemary, Parmigiano
Seasonal$18.00
Basil pesto, fresh stretched mozzarella, artichoke hearts, garlic, oregano, chevre', pecorino
More about Storia Cucina
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano image

 

D'Anna's Cafe Italiano

1319 N State Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eggplant Parmesan$21.50
Tender pieces of eggplant are coated with seasoned bread crumbs, lightly sautéed in olive oil, baked, then topped with marinara sauce and blended cheeses. Served with spaghetti and marinara
Lasagna$21.95
Seasoned ground beef, Italian sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella are layered between sheets of fresh, handmade pasta, then topped with our house recipe meat sauce.
Chicken Marsala$23.95
Lightly breaded, tender chicken breast is sautéed with mixed mushrooms in a marsala sauce and served with fettuccine pesto pasta.
More about D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
SLICED image

 

SLICED

70 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Wings[Each]$1.00
MILD FLAVORED BONE-IN CHICKEN WINGS SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING
More about SLICED

