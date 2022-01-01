Beef soup in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve beef soup
California Tacos & Fresh Juices - California Tacos Bellingham
California Tacos & Fresh Juices - California Tacos Bellingham
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham
|Menudo (Beef Soup)
|$14.50
Homemade beef stomach soup with a side of oregano, crush pepper,onion, and lime with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
New Mexico Tamale Company - 360-389-8841
New Mexico Tamale Company - 360-389-8841
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|Albondiga Soup - Beef (Meatball soup)
|$0.00
Albondigas soup is a traditional Mexican meatball soup ("albondigas" means "meatballs" in Spanish) - Meatballs have white rice in them cooked in broth with Zucchini squash, red potatoes, celery, carrots, Hatch Chiles & southwest spices. Comes with corn chips on the side and diced fresh onions, diced cilantro & twist of lime.
This was one of My Mom's favorite soups to make in big batches - Enjoy