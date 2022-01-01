Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve beef soup

California Tacos & Fresh Juices image

 

California Tacos & Fresh Juices - California Tacos Bellingham

4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Menudo (Beef Soup)$14.50
Homemade beef stomach soup with a side of oregano, crush pepper,onion, and lime with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices - California Tacos Bellingham
Item pic

 

New Mexico Tamale Company - 360-389-8841

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Albondiga Soup - Beef (Meatball soup)$0.00
Albondigas soup is a traditional Mexican meatball soup ("albondigas" means "meatballs" in Spanish) - Meatballs have white rice in them cooked in broth with Zucchini squash, red potatoes, celery, carrots, Hatch Chiles & southwest spices. Comes with corn chips on the side and diced fresh onions, diced cilantro & twist of lime.
This was one of My Mom's favorite soups to make in big batches - Enjoy
More about New Mexico Tamale Company - 360-389-8841

