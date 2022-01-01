Beef soup in Bellingham

Albondigas soup is a traditional Mexican meatball soup ("albondigas" means "meatballs" in Spanish) - Meatballs have white rice in them cooked in broth with Zucchini squash, red potatoes, celery, carrots, Hatch Chiles & southwest spices. Comes with corn chips on the side and diced fresh onions, diced cilantro & twist of lime.

This was one of My Mom's favorite soups to make in big batches - Enjoy

