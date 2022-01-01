Black bean burgers in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve black bean burgers
Fiamma Burger - Downtown Bellingham
Fiamma Burger - Downtown Bellingham
1309 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|S.W. Black Bean Burger
|$11.00
Black bean patty with Hatch green chiles and pepper-jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce. Vegan option available.
New Mexico Tamale Company - 360-389-8841
New Mexico Tamale Company - 360-389-8841
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|VEGAN - Hatch Chile Black Bean Cheese Burger
|$14.75
Chipotle black bean patty topped with double Vegan cheese Cheese and Spicy diced Hatch Chile with Brioche bread. Option of Garnishes & condiments - Side of crispy red potatoes smothered with our house made Vegan Hatch Chile con Queso!
This Burger is "Fire" as my staff would say! The potatoes are so yummy you have to use a fork to scoop up all the goodness! Enjoy!