Black bean burgers in Bellingham

Chipotle black bean patty topped with double Vegan cheese Cheese and Spicy diced Hatch Chile with Brioche bread. Option of Garnishes & condiments - Side of crispy red potatoes smothered with our house made Vegan Hatch Chile con Queso!

This Burger is "Fire" as my staff would say! The potatoes are so yummy you have to use a fork to scoop up all the goodness! Enjoy!

