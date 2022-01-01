Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)
Takeout
Medium Caesar Salad$9.50
romaine - parmigiano reggiano - caesar dressing - lemon - black pepper - croutons
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA

Storia Cucina

100 Grand Ave. Suite 102, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
Focaccia Croutons, Radish, Parmigiano, Lemon Vinaigrette
Sm Kale Caesar Salad$6.00
Focaccia Croutons, Radish, Parmigiano, Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Storia Cucina
Caesar Salad image

 

Zeeks Pizza

2416 Meridian St, Bellingam

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
More about Zeeks Pizza
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano image

 

D'Anna's Cafe Italiano

1319 N State Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$12.95
Caesar Salad$10.95
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in our authentic Caesar dressing with Pecorino Romano cheese and garlic croutons.
More about D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
Carve Casual image

SANDWICHES • POUTINE

Carve Casual

1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$4.00
More about Carve Casual
Item pic

 

Aslan Brewing Co.

1330 N Forest St, Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (1476 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, house-made croutons, pecorino romano, caesar dressing, lemon wedge
Allergy Information:
- Gluten Free without Croutons
- Dairy Free without Romano Cheese
- Contains Egg
Kids Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine, house-made croutons, pecorino romano, caesar dressing, lemon wedge
Allergy Information:
- Gluten Free without Croutons
- Dairy Free without Romano Cheese
- Contains Egg
More about Aslan Brewing Co.
Guesthouse Caesar Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

Otherlands Beer

2121 Humboldt St, Bellingham

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
Guesthouse Caesar Salad$10.00
Kale, romaine, pickled hot peppers, shaved parm, grilled sourdough and creamy cashew caesar dressing. Add a pickled egg, feta or falafel balls! Can be made Vegan or Gluten Free.
More about Otherlands Beer

