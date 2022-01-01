Caesar salad in Bellingham
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Medium Caesar Salad
|$9.50
romaine - parmigiano reggiano - caesar dressing - lemon - black pepper - croutons
PIZZA
Storia Cucina
100 Grand Ave. Suite 102, Bellingham
|Lg Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Focaccia Croutons, Radish, Parmigiano, Lemon Vinaigrette
|Sm Kale Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Focaccia Croutons, Radish, Parmigiano, Lemon Vinaigrette
Zeeks Pizza
2416 Meridian St, Bellingam
|Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
1319 N State Street, Bellingham
|Caesar Salad
|$12.95
|Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in our authentic Caesar dressing with Pecorino Romano cheese and garlic croutons.
Carve Casual
Carve Casual
1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham
|Caesar Salad
|$4.00
Aslan Brewing Co.
1330 N Forest St, Bellingham
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine, house-made croutons, pecorino romano, caesar dressing, lemon wedge
Allergy Information:
- Gluten Free without Croutons
- Dairy Free without Romano Cheese
- Contains Egg
|Kids Caesar Salad
|$5.00
Romaine, house-made croutons, pecorino romano, caesar dressing, lemon wedge
Allergy Information:
- Gluten Free without Croutons
- Dairy Free without Romano Cheese
- Contains Egg
Otherlands Beer
Otherlands Beer
2121 Humboldt St, Bellingham
|Guesthouse Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Kale, romaine, pickled hot peppers, shaved parm, grilled sourdough and creamy cashew caesar dressing. Add a pickled egg, feta or falafel balls! Can be made Vegan or Gluten Free.