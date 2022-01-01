Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Toast

Bellingham restaurants that serve cake

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)
Takeout
Blackout Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Main pic

 

Banter

114 Prospect Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sticky Date Cake$7.00
Warm Sticky Date Cake w/ Mallard Ice Cream and Sea Salt
More about Banter
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano image

 

D'Anna's Cafe Italiano

1319 N State Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Ice Cream Cake$8.95
More about D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
Item pic

 

Aslan Brewing Co.

1330 N Forest St, Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (1476 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.00
An old Norwegian recipe, topped with an orange glaze
More about Aslan Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Camber

221 W Holly St, Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Olive Oil Cake [GF]$4.00
A bright lemon-orange citrus cake made with rice and almond flour.
*Dairy-free. Contains eggs.
Coffee Cake Muffin$4.00
A take on a classic coffee cake. A soft textured muffin with a cinnamon, brown sugar and espresso swirl in the middle. Topped with a thick crumbled streusel. *Contains gluten, egg & dairy
More about Camber
SconeGrown image

 

SconeGrown

1211 Granary Ave Ste 109, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Cake$9.00
More about SconeGrown
Bellingham Cider Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Bellingham Cider Company

205 Prospect Street STE A-105, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dark Chocolate Olive Oil Cake$9.00
Coconut Whipped Cream, Coconut Caramel.
More about Bellingham Cider Company

