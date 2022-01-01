Cake in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve cake
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Blackout Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Banter
114 Prospect Street, Bellingham
|Sticky Date Cake
|$7.00
Warm Sticky Date Cake w/ Mallard Ice Cream and Sea Salt
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
1319 N State Street, Bellingham
|Lemon Ice Cream Cake
|$8.95
Aslan Brewing Co.
1330 N Forest St, Bellingham
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
An old Norwegian recipe, topped with an orange glaze
Camber
221 W Holly St, Bellingham
|Lemon Olive Oil Cake [GF]
|$4.00
A bright lemon-orange citrus cake made with rice and almond flour.
*Dairy-free. Contains eggs.
|Coffee Cake Muffin
|$4.00
A take on a classic coffee cake. A soft textured muffin with a cinnamon, brown sugar and espresso swirl in the middle. Topped with a thick crumbled streusel. *Contains gluten, egg & dairy
SconeGrown
1211 Granary Ave Ste 109, Bellingham
|Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Cake
|$9.00