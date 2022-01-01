Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve carrot cake

Aslan Brewing Co.

1330 N Forest St, Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (1476 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.00
An old Norwegian recipe, topped with an orange glaze
More about Aslan Brewing Co.
SconeGrown

1211 Granary Ave Ste 109, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sunday: Carrot Cake Scone$5.00
Served with a side of cream cheese frosting
More about SconeGrown

