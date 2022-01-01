Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants that serve cheesecake

D'Anna's Cafe Italiano image

 

D'Anna's Cafe Italiano

1319 N State Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cheesecake$8.95
More about D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
Item pic

SANDWICHES • POUTINE

Carve Casual

1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake Jar$8.00
House made Cheesecake served in a classic Mason Jar!
More about Carve Casual
Consumer pic

 

Quantum Leaf

1149 North State Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Lime Cheesecake$9.00
Shortbread crust, creamy strawberry base, tangy lime curd - soy free
More about Quantum Leaf
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

414 W. Bakerview Rd, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (6456 reviews)
Takeout
3 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
5 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
More about Fat Shack

