Cheesecake in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
1319 N State Street, Bellingham
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Cheesecake
|$8.95
More about Carve Casual
SANDWICHES • POUTINE
Carve Casual
1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham
|Cheesecake Jar
|$8.00
House made Cheesecake served in a classic Mason Jar!
More about Quantum Leaf
Quantum Leaf
1149 North State Street, Bellingham
|Strawberry Lime Cheesecake
|$9.00
Shortbread crust, creamy strawberry base, tangy lime curd - soy free