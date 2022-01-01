Chicken enchiladas in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
shredded chicken - cheddar-jack - corn tortillas - spicy enchilada sauce - green chiles - sour cream - black beans & Spanish rice
More about New Mexico Tamale Company
New Mexico Tamale Company
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|Chilaquiles - Hatch Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole 8 person
|$22.00
Ready to BAKE (FROZEN) - 8 Serving *Green Chile - Chicken Enchilada Casserole - (Casserole with Hatch Green Chile Sauce, Corn tortillas, Shredded Chicken Breast, Jack cheese & onions)
|Chilaquiles - Hatch RED Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole 8 person
|$22.00
Ready to BAKE (FROZEN) - 8 Serving *RED Chile - Chicken Enchilada Casserole - (Casserole with Hatch RED Chile Sauce, Corn tortillas, Shredded Chicken Breast, Jack cheese & onions