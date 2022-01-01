Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
shredded chicken - cheddar-jack - corn tortillas - spicy enchilada sauce - green chiles - sour cream - black beans & Spanish rice
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Item pic

 

New Mexico Tamale Company

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles - Hatch Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole 8 person$22.00
Ready to BAKE (FROZEN) - 8 Serving *Green Chile - Chicken Enchilada Casserole - (Casserole with Hatch Green Chile Sauce, Corn tortillas, Shredded Chicken Breast, Jack cheese & onions)
Chilaquiles - Hatch RED Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole 8 person$22.00
Ready to BAKE (FROZEN) - 8 Serving *RED Chile - Chicken Enchilada Casserole - (Casserole with Hatch RED Chile Sauce, Corn tortillas, Shredded Chicken Breast, Jack cheese & onions
More about New Mexico Tamale Company

