Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bellingham

Go
Bellingham restaurants
Toast

Bellingham restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

The Bagelry

1319 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.35
Comes with onions, tomatoes, & sprouts (or lettuce if sprouts are not available). Side of Chips & Pickle.
Chicken Salad (8oz)$6.90
More about The Bagelry
Carve Casual image

SANDWICHES • POUTINE

Carve Casual

1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad, Salad- Small$7.00
Crispy Nashville Nuggets Sliced over Romaine with Hot Honey Ranch, Tomatoes and Cucumbers.
Crispy Chicken Salad , Salad - Large$12.00
Crispy Sliced Nashville Nuggets over romaine with Spicy Honey Ranch, tomatoes and cucumbers.
More about Carve Casual
California Tacos & Fresh Juices image

 

California Tacos & Fresh Juices

4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$11.75
Grilled chicken, lettuce, black beans, onion, cheese, sour cream, and tomato
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellingham

Salmon Burgers

Enchiladas

Tortas

Turkey Clubs

Cornbread

Pork Belly

Pudding

Cookies

Map

More near Bellingham to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston