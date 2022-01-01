Chicken salad in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Bagelry
The Bagelry
1319 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.35
Comes with onions, tomatoes, & sprouts (or lettuce if sprouts are not available). Side of Chips & Pickle.
|Chicken Salad (8oz)
|$6.90
More about Carve Casual
SANDWICHES • POUTINE
Carve Casual
1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham
|Chicken Salad, Salad- Small
|$7.00
Crispy Nashville Nuggets Sliced over Romaine with Hot Honey Ranch, Tomatoes and Cucumbers.
|Crispy Chicken Salad , Salad - Large
|$12.00
Crispy Sliced Nashville Nuggets over romaine with Spicy Honey Ranch, tomatoes and cucumbers.