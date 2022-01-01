Chicken sandwiches in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Bagelry
1319 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.35
Comes with onions, tomatoes, & sprouts (or lettuce if sprouts are not available). Side of Chips & Pickle.
Fiamma Burger
1309 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Spicy boneless fried chicken thigh with pickles and roasted garlic mayo.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.75
Buttermilk fried boneless thigh with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and roasted garlic mayo.
Jack's BBQ - Bellingham
1327 North State Street, Bellingham
|Saucy Chicken SANDWICH
|$16.00