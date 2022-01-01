Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

The Bagelry

1319 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.35
Comes with onions, tomatoes, & sprouts (or lettuce if sprouts are not available). Side of Chips & Pickle.
More about The Bagelry
Item pic

 

Fiamma Burger

1309 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Spicy boneless fried chicken thigh with pickles and roasted garlic mayo.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.75
Buttermilk fried boneless thigh with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and roasted garlic mayo.
More about Fiamma Burger
Jack's BBQ - Bellingham image

 

Jack's BBQ - Bellingham

1327 North State Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Saucy Chicken SANDWICH$16.00
More about Jack's BBQ - Bellingham
Bellingham Cider Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Bellingham Cider Company

205 Prospect Street STE A-105, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Avenue Bread Bun, House Ranch Dressing, Kennebec Fries, Ketchup.
More about Bellingham Cider Company

