Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Bellingham

Go
Bellingham restaurants
Toast

Bellingham restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

 

California Tacos & Fresh Juices

4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Soup$13.50
Chicken breast cooked with vegetables, onion, rice, tortilla strips, and topped with avocado slices
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices
Item pic

 

New Mexico Tamale Company

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken breast, zucchini squash, bell peppers, white sweet corn, Hatch green Chile with southwest spices topped with a drizzle of crema side of crispy tortilla chips, cilantro, onion and a twist of lime.
More about New Mexico Tamale Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellingham

Mozzarella Sticks

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Milkshakes

Prosciutto

Tortas

Chili

Pierogies

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Bellingham to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston