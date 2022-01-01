Chicken soup in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices
California Tacos & Fresh Juices
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham
|Chicken Soup
|$13.50
Chicken breast cooked with vegetables, onion, rice, tortilla strips, and topped with avocado slices
More about New Mexico Tamale Company
New Mexico Tamale Company
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken breast, zucchini squash, bell peppers, white sweet corn, Hatch green Chile with southwest spices topped with a drizzle of crema side of crispy tortilla chips, cilantro, onion and a twist of lime.