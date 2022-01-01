Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve chile relleno

Item pic

 

California Tacos & Fresh Juices

4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno Burrito$10.75
Large flour tortilla filled with one Chile Relleno, light rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Chile Relleno A la Carte$7.50
Chile Relleno$10.75
Poblano Pepper stuffed with cheese then fried with an outside layer of egg whites, and served with rice and beans
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices
Item pic

 

New Mexico Tamale Company

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Chile Relleno Plate$14.25
Our scratch made Chile Relleno (Not Gluten Free) made with long green chile stuffed with vegan cheese coated in a beer batter and fried to a fluffy goodness then smothered with our nice southwest seasoned sauce and drizzled with vegan crema - side of Vegan Beans, Vegan Rice & salad with choice of dressing
More about New Mexico Tamale Company

