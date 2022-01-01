Chile relleno in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices
California Tacos & Fresh Juices
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$10.75
Large flour tortilla filled with one Chile Relleno, light rice, beans, and pico de gallo
|Chile Relleno A la Carte
|$7.50
|Chile Relleno
|$10.75
Poblano Pepper stuffed with cheese then fried with an outside layer of egg whites, and served with rice and beans
More about New Mexico Tamale Company
New Mexico Tamale Company
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|Vegan Chile Relleno Plate
|$14.25
Our scratch made Chile Relleno (Not Gluten Free) made with long green chile stuffed with vegan cheese coated in a beer batter and fried to a fluffy goodness then smothered with our nice southwest seasoned sauce and drizzled with vegan crema - side of Vegan Beans, Vegan Rice & salad with choice of dressing