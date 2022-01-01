Chimichangas in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices
California Tacos & Fresh Juices
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham
|Chimichanga
|$11.75
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, cheese, and beans deep fried and smothered with tomato sauce then topped with lettuce and sour cream
More about New Mexico Tamale Company
New Mexico Tamale Company
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|"NEW" Wet Chimichanga
|$14.75
Chimichanga – Fried Super burrito filled with your choice of Pork, Chicken, Veggie Aztec or Vegan Chik-N with choice of Traditional Rice or Vegan Rice & Refried Beans or whole spicey pinto beans. Then we generously smother it with our most popular Hatch Green Chile con queso, side salad with choice of dressing