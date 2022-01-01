Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve chimichangas

California Tacos & Fresh Juices image

 

California Tacos & Fresh Juices

4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$11.75
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, cheese, and beans deep fried and smothered with tomato sauce then topped with lettuce and sour cream
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices
Item pic

 

New Mexico Tamale Company

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
"NEW" Wet Chimichanga$14.75
Chimichanga – Fried Super burrito filled with your choice of Pork, Chicken, Veggie Aztec or Vegan Chik-N with choice of Traditional Rice or Vegan Rice & Refried Beans or whole spicey pinto beans. Then we generously smother it with our most popular Hatch Green Chile con queso, side salad with choice of dressing
More about New Mexico Tamale Company

