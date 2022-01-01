Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Toast

Bellingham restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Consumer pic

 

Banter - After Hours

114 Prospect Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Rum Mousse$9.00
Theo's Chocolate Mousse, Cocktail Cherry, Angostura Tuile
More about Banter - After Hours
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano image

 

D'Anna's Cafe Italiano

1319 N State Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino Chocolate Mousse$9.95
More about D'Anna's Cafe Italiano

