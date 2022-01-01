Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate mousse in
Bellingham
/
Bellingham
/
Chocolate Mousse
Bellingham restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Banter - After Hours
114 Prospect Street, Bellingham
No reviews yet
Chocolate Rum Mousse
$9.00
Theo's Chocolate Mousse, Cocktail Cherry, Angostura Tuile
More about Banter - After Hours
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
1319 N State Street, Bellingham
Avg 4.6
(972 reviews)
Cappuccino Chocolate Mousse
$9.95
More about D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
