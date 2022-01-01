Crispy chicken in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve crispy chicken
SANDWICHES • POUTINE
Carve Casual
1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham
|Crispy Chicken Po'Boy
|$14.00
Crispy Nashville Nuggets in a local Bollilo roll with fresh slaw, tomatoes, dill pickles, ranch and HOSA hot sauce.
|Crispy Chicken Salad , Salad - Large
|$12.00
Crispy Sliced Nashville Nuggets over romaine with Spicy Honey Ranch, tomatoes and cucumbers.
New Mexico Tamale Company
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|SMALL - Crispy Chicken Chilaquiles - One Side
|$12.00
Crispy corn tortillas, Hatch Red Chile sauce (Mild), shredded chicken breast topped with fresh diced onions queso fresco & crema. Choice of One side
Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness
|Crispy Chicken Chilaquiles
|$14.25
Crispy corn tortillas, Hatch green Chile sauce (Med Hot), shredded chicken breast topped with fresh diced onions queso fresco & crema. Choice of three sides - Beans, Rice & Salad
Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness