Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Bellingham

Go
Bellingham restaurants
Toast

Bellingham restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

SANDWICHES • POUTINE

Carve Casual

1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Po'Boy$14.00
Crispy Nashville Nuggets in a local Bollilo roll with fresh slaw, tomatoes, dill pickles, ranch and HOSA hot sauce.
Crispy Chicken Salad , Salad - Large$12.00
Crispy Sliced Nashville Nuggets over romaine with Spicy Honey Ranch, tomatoes and cucumbers.
More about Carve Casual
Item pic

 

New Mexico Tamale Company

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SMALL - Crispy Chicken Chilaquiles - One Side$12.00
Crispy corn tortillas, Hatch Red Chile sauce (Mild), shredded chicken breast topped with fresh diced onions queso fresco & crema. Choice of One side
Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness
Crispy Chicken Chilaquiles$14.25
Crispy corn tortillas, Hatch green Chile sauce (Med Hot), shredded chicken breast topped with fresh diced onions queso fresco & crema. Choice of three sides - Beans, Rice & Salad
Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness
More about New Mexico Tamale Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellingham

Meatloaf

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tacos

Veggie Burgers

Chips And Salsa

Chili

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Bellingham to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston