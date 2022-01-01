Crispy tacos in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve crispy tacos
More about K-POP Chicken and Beer
K-POP Chicken and Beer
202 E Holly St #101, Bellingham
|Crispy Chicken Taco
|$4.00
More about New Mexico Tamale Company
New Mexico Tamale Company
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|SMALL VEGAN Flautas - Potato Rolled Crispy Tacos
|$12.00
3 Crispy Rolled Tacos Corn tortilla filled with seasoned potatoes, Hatch Chile & vegan cheese -, drizzled with vegan avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema, choice of one side
|SMALL - Flautas - Rolled Crispy Tacos
|$12.00
3 Crispy Chicken Rolled Tacos - Corn tortilla, drizzled with avocado cilantro sauce & crema with one side
|VEGAN Flauta Plate - Potato crispy rolled tacos
|$14.25
3 Crispy Rolled Tacos stuffed with potato, vegan cheese seasoned with a hint of Hatch Chile, & seasonings - rolled in corn tortillas drizzled with vegan avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema. Side of Vegan rice, Vegan whole spicy pinto beans & side salad with lettuce, diced tomato, vegan dressing:
Vegan Avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema