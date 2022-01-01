Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve crispy tacos

K-POP Chicken and Beer image

 

K-POP Chicken and Beer

202 E Holly St #101, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Taco$4.00
More about K-POP Chicken and Beer
Item pic

 

New Mexico Tamale Company

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SMALL VEGAN Flautas - Potato Rolled Crispy Tacos$12.00
3 Crispy Rolled Tacos Corn tortilla filled with seasoned potatoes, Hatch Chile & vegan cheese -, drizzled with vegan avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema, choice of one side
SMALL - Flautas - Rolled Crispy Tacos$12.00
3 Crispy Chicken Rolled Tacos - Corn tortilla, drizzled with avocado cilantro sauce & crema with one side
VEGAN Flauta Plate - Potato crispy rolled tacos$14.25
3 Crispy Rolled Tacos stuffed with potato, vegan cheese seasoned with a hint of Hatch Chile, & seasonings - rolled in corn tortillas drizzled with vegan avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema. Side of Vegan rice, Vegan whole spicy pinto beans & side salad with lettuce, diced tomato, vegan dressing:
Vegan Avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema
More about New Mexico Tamale Company

