Enchiladas in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
shredded chicken - cheddar-jack - corn tortillas - spicy enchilada sauce - green chiles - sour cream - black beans & Spanish rice
Yam Enchiladas$13.00
roasted yams - cheddar-jack - caramelized onions - roasted garlic - corn tortillas - mole poblano - salsa roja - sour cream - black beans & spanish rice
- not be made vegan-
Item pic

 

California Tacos & Fresh Juices

4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas a la Crema$10.95
Three enchiladas filled with chicken, or beans and cheese, topped with white creamy sauce. Comes with a side of rice and beans
Enchiladas Rojas$10.95
Tortillas marinated with homemade red sauce filled with chicken or veggies topped with sour cream, cotija cheese or Monterrey cheese served with a side of beans and rice.
Enchiladas en Mole$14.25
Two mole enchiladas filled with chicken, and topped with onion, sesame seed, and our delicious homemade mole sauce. Comes with one piece of chicken, with beans & rice on the side
Item pic

 

New Mexico Tamale Company

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SMALL Stacked Enchilada$12.00
Stacked enchiladas are a New Mexico variation where the enchiladas are stacked with filling of Queso fresco & diced onions between each layer, green or and red Hatch Chile sauce poured on with option of a fried egg on top. This is a truly traditional New Mexican dish.
Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness
Hatch Green (Med-Hot) Chile Enchilada Sauce
Our version of Green Enchilada sauce is made with Hatch Green Chile in Medium Hot flavor.
We cook the Hatch Green Chile with our Southwest seasonings, chicken bouillon and simmer it in corn oil and is thickened with corn start. Our Green Chile enchilada sauce is Gluten free and Great to make Enchiladas, Posole' and any other traditional dishes you wish.
NOT VEGAN!
Stacked Enchilada$14.25
Stacked enchiladas are a New Mexico variation where the enchiladas are stacked with filling of Queso fresco & diced onions between each layer, green or and red Hatch Chile sauce poured on with option of a fried egg on top. This is a truly traditional New Mexican dish.
Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness
