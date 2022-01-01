Enchiladas in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
shredded chicken - cheddar-jack - corn tortillas - spicy enchilada sauce - green chiles - sour cream - black beans & Spanish rice
|Yam Enchiladas
|$13.00
roasted yams - cheddar-jack - caramelized onions - roasted garlic - corn tortillas - mole poblano - salsa roja - sour cream - black beans & spanish rice
- not be made vegan-
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices
California Tacos & Fresh Juices
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham
|Enchiladas a la Crema
|$10.95
Three enchiladas filled with chicken, or beans and cheese, topped with white creamy sauce. Comes with a side of rice and beans
|Enchiladas Rojas
|$10.95
Tortillas marinated with homemade red sauce filled with chicken or veggies topped with sour cream, cotija cheese or Monterrey cheese served with a side of beans and rice.
|Enchiladas en Mole
|$14.25
Two mole enchiladas filled with chicken, and topped with onion, sesame seed, and our delicious homemade mole sauce. Comes with one piece of chicken, with beans & rice on the side
More about New Mexico Tamale Company
New Mexico Tamale Company
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|SMALL Stacked Enchilada
|$12.00
Stacked enchiladas are a New Mexico variation where the enchiladas are stacked with filling of Queso fresco & diced onions between each layer, green or and red Hatch Chile sauce poured on with option of a fried egg on top. This is a truly traditional New Mexican dish.
Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness
|Hatch Green (Med-Hot) Chile Enchilada Sauce
Our version of Green Enchilada sauce is made with Hatch Green Chile in Medium Hot flavor.
We cook the Hatch Green Chile with our Southwest seasonings, chicken bouillon and simmer it in corn oil and is thickened with corn start. Our Green Chile enchilada sauce is Gluten free and Great to make Enchiladas, Posole' and any other traditional dishes you wish.
NOT VEGAN!
|Stacked Enchilada
|$14.25
Stacked enchiladas are a New Mexico variation where the enchiladas are stacked with filling of Queso fresco & diced onions between each layer, green or and red Hatch Chile sauce poured on with option of a fried egg on top. This is a truly traditional New Mexican dish.
Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness