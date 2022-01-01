Fajitas in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Carve Casual
SANDWICHES • POUTINE
Carve Casual
1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham
|Fajita Fries
|$8.50
Crispy Fries topped with House Queso, Tri Tip, Peppers & Onions, Pico De Gallo and Chipotle Aioli. Great snack for a hot day!
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices
California Tacos & Fresh Juices
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham
|Fajitas
|$13.99
Steak or chicken fajitas grilled with bell pepper, mushroom, onion, sauce, and rice and beans on the side with your choice of flour or corn tortillas
More about New Mexico Tamale Company
New Mexico Tamale Company
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|Chik-N Fajita Plate (Vegan)
|$14.25
Chik-N curl Fajitas seasoned with our house spices cooked to perfection with side of Vegan whole spicy beans, vegan rice, side salad with choice of dressing, side of salsa and a vegan flour tortilla!
|FROZEN - Chik-N-Fajita (Vegan)
|$17.00
Chik-N-Fajita - (Vegan) Soy curls with house fajita seasoning, bell peppers & onions