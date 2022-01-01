Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve fajitas

SANDWICHES • POUTINE

Carve Casual

1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
Fajita Fries$8.50
Crispy Fries topped with House Queso, Tri Tip, Peppers & Onions, Pico De Gallo and Chipotle Aioli. Great snack for a hot day!
More about Carve Casual
California Tacos & Fresh Juices

4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Fajitas$13.99
Steak or chicken fajitas grilled with bell pepper, mushroom, onion, sauce, and rice and beans on the side with your choice of flour or corn tortillas
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices
New Mexico Tamale Company

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
Chik-N Fajita Plate (Vegan)$14.25
Chik-N curl Fajitas seasoned with our house spices cooked to perfection with side of Vegan whole spicy beans, vegan rice, side salad with choice of dressing, side of salsa and a vegan flour tortilla!
FROZEN - Chik-N-Fajita (Vegan)$17.00
Chik-N-Fajita - (Vegan) Soy curls with house fajita seasoning, bell peppers & onions
More about New Mexico Tamale Company

