Fettuccine alfredo in
Bellingham
/
Bellingham
/
Fettuccine Alfredo
Bellingham restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
Mambo Italiano Cafe
1303 12th street, Bellingham
No reviews yet
Fettuccine Alfredo
$21.00
Cream, garlic, cracked pepper, parmesan.
More about Mambo Italiano Cafe
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
1319 N State Street, Bellingham
Avg 4.6
(972 reviews)
Fettuccine Alfredo
$21.95
More about D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
