Fish tacos in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve fish tacos
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$15.00
alaskan cod - corn tortillas - cabbage - radish - cilantro - salsa verde - avocado - lime crema - black beans & spanish rice
JUXT Taphouse
119 W Holly St., Bellingham
|Rock Fish Taco Plate
|$14.00
Blackened Ling Cod w/ Grilled Corn, Pico + Cotija Cheese on Corn Tortilla, served w/ Chips + Pico